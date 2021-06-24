Cancel
Renee Zellweger’s Dating History: From Jim Carrey and Kenny Chesney to Bradley Cooper and More

She’s a big star with an even bigger love life! Renée Zellweger has captivated audiences since the early ‘90s, and she’s been winning over men’s hearts just as long.

The Chicago star, who is from Katy, Texas, has made a name for herself in Hollywood with success on the big screen and two Oscar-winning performances. Off screen, she has lived an equally as exciting life, getting engaged once, married once and having many high-profile romances through the years.

Despite calling off their engagement in 2000, Jim Carrey continues to speak highly of the Cinderella Man actress, whom he calls the “great love” of his life.

“She was special to me, very special. I think she’s lovely,” the Mask actor said on The Howard Stern Show in July 2020. “I don’t regret — I don’t have those things. But I do appreciate the people that have come through my life for the good that they gave me … but I don’t pine for anybody, it’s not that kind of situation. It’s just my way of saying, ‘There was a very important thing there,’ and to recognize that.”

Zellweger walked down the aisle in a private beach ceremony just five years after splitting from Carrey after a whirlwind romance with Kenny Chesney. The pair split after four months of marriage and the actress was quickly linked to multiple Hollywood heartthrobs, many of which she never actually dated.

During an interview with W magazine in November 2007, Zellweger and longtime friend George Clooney joked about how long they’ve been married as fans continued to ship them as a couple. “35 [years],” Clooney said, while Zellweger joked, “We’ve been married 28.”

The Ocean’s Eleven star fired back, “Twenty-seven. We lived together the first year. It was a lot of fighting.”

The My Own Love Song actress chimed in, “But we saved on rent. And I fed the dogs and pigs. I vacuumed too.” Clooney added, “That’s true. I was a younger leading man, and she was an ingenue.”

The same year, Zellweger was rumored to be seeing Paul McCartney, but the actress denied they were anything more than acquaintances. “He’s as lovely as I expected. We have mutual friends. The crush and I have mutual friends,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2007.

Scroll down to see which men Zellweger has dated over the years:

