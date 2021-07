The most depressing thing about Netflix's “America: The Motion Picture” — and there are a lot of things in that crowded category — is the inescapable feeling that it was made for someone exactly like me. It is directed by Matt Thompson, a regular collaborator of “Archer” creator Adam Reed, and I love “Archer.” There are lots of "Star Wars" references, as well as jokes about "Dune" and "Robocop." In fact, it's all silly, intentionally cheap reference humor, and all the references are to stuff liked by people squarely in my demographic, with some socially conscious jokes — several of them pretty good — thrown in.