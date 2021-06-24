Cancel
Look Inside Chrishell Stause’s New $3.3 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion: Photos

By ptomka
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 19 days ago
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Selling Sunset and buying Hollywood Hills! Chrishell Stause just moved into a marvelous new mansion — and she did the negotiating herself.

“Well I was meaning for you guys to see this on Selling Sunset, but since the cat is out of the bag — I LIVE HERE!!! What?! And I bought it as my own agent (obviously 😜😉),” the reality star, 39, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 23, alongside some images of the house. “Selling Sunset will show you the process & lots of fun stuff though not seen here! 💕.”

The Days of Our Lives alum purchased the home for $3.3 million earlier this month. “New house. Who dis? 😜😆. #dreamhome #homeowner #AHHHHHHH,” she wrote via Instagram on June 13. Her caption was paired with a photo of herself posing next to the pool area.

Recently, the Dancing With the Stars alum celebrated her big move with a housewarming party. Guests included friends and Selling Sunset costars such as Amanza Smith, Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim.

“Had the most AMAZING time celebrating my new house with the BEST friends!!! Big moment for me and I am SO lucky with who I got to celebrate with!” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 20.

Located in Hollywood Hills, California, the ranch-style home boasts four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. It also features a luxurious pool, cabana and “lush canyon and city views.”

The Kentucky native’s big purchase comes in the wake of her split from Justin Hartley. Us Weekly broke the news that the former couple’s divorce was finalized in January, one year after their initial split.

Us confirmed in November 2019 that the This Is Us star, 44, filed for divorce from Stause after two years of marriage. He subsequently moved on with his former Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas. The pair tied the knot in a secret ceremony earlier this year.

The Netflix personality, for her part, began dating Keo Motsepe in November 2020. After a whirlwind romance, they went through a dramatic split in February, with an insider telling Us that the Dancing With the Stars pro, 31, was caught in a “web of lies” before the breakup.

The following month, a second source told Us that Stause planned to take a break from dating and focus on herself — a plan that her new bachelorette pad will certainly help with.

“She went through so much heartbreak this past year that she really is taking a break from dating,” the insider shared in March. “She’s someone who does love being in a relationship, but now she’s completely going to take time for herself and focus on what’s to come.”

