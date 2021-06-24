Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Biden calls closure of Hong Kong tabloid 'sad day for media freedom'

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njRN2_0aeJmtSd00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday called the closure of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily tabloid a “sad day for media freedom” and said it signaled “intensifying repression by Beijing.”

In a statement following the news outlet’s closure earlier on Thursday, Biden called on China to stop targeting the independent press and release detained journalists and media executives.

“People in Hong Kong have the right to freedom of the press. Instead, Beijing is denying basic liberties and assaulting Hong Kong’s autonomy and democratic institutions and processes, inconsistent with its international obligations,” he said.

Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s most vocal pro-democracy newspaper, was forced to end a 26-year run amid a national security crackdown that froze the company’s funds. Its closure prompted snaking queues of hundreds of loyal readers at news stands across the city.

“It is a sad day for media freedom in Hong Kong and around the world,” Biden said, adding that the publication had been “a much-needed bastion of independent journalism in Hong Kong.”

“Through arrests, threats, and forcing through a National Security Law that penalizes free speech, Beijing has insisted on wielding its power to suppress independent media and silence dissenting views,” he said.

Biden vowed that the United States “will not waver in our support of people in Hong Kong and all those who stand up for the basic freedoms all people deserve.”

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
175K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Independent Media#Apple Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

Biden to Warn U.S. Companies of Risks of Operating in Hong Kong - FT

(Reuters) -The U.S. government will this week warn companies of increasing risks of operating in Hong Kong and also update a previously issued warning on Xinjiang, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. The report said that U.S. companies face threats including the Chinese government's ability to gain access to data...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Biden Calls 'Remarkable' Cuba Protests a 'Call for Freedom'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called protests in Cuba “remarkable" and a “clarion call for freedom,” praising thousands of Cubans who took the streets to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis — one of the island's biggest antigovernment demonstrations in recent memory. “The Cuban people...
Foreign PolicyTelegraph

Biden warning on Hong Kong spells fresh headache for HSBC

Joe Biden is to take new steps to isolate American companies operating in Hong Kong, sparking fresh concerns for HSBC as it turns its focus on Communist China. The White House will this week warn US firms of the growing risks of operating in the region as Beijing asserts greater control over the financial hub, the Financial Times reported.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Biden taps ex-Pentagon official for key China tech position

July 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Alan Estevez, a former Pentagon official, to be the U.S. Commerce Department's undersecretary for industry and security, a key post in the U.S.-China tech battle. The post in the Commerce Department's once-obscure Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) gained attention...
Posted by
Forbes

Biden Slams ‘Selfish’ Trump Efforts To Overturn Election

President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued a forceful condemnation of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss while calling to address the threat of “raw and sustained election subversion” in upcoming elections. Key Facts. During a speech in Philadelphia, Biden took aim at Trump’s efforts to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Merkel, Biden face tough talks on Russian gas pipeline, China

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Joe Biden hold talks at the White House on Thursday that experts say are unlikely to yield major breakthroughs on divisive issues like a Russian gas pipeline to Germany and a U.S. push to counterbalance China. Both sides have said they want...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden celebrates the 'clarion call for freedom' voiced by anti-communist protesters in Cuba

President Joe Biden said Monday the anti-communist protests that broke out in Cuba over the weekend represent a "clarion call for freedom." "We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba's authoritarian regime," Biden wrote in a statement, his first comments on the mass demonstrations. "The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected."
AOL Corp

Trump supporter at CPAC rails against election fraud lies: 'Show me the freakin’ Kraken'

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, who regularly attends Trump rallies and interviews supporters of the former president, got quite the shock while interviewing attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas over the weekend. Most of the people O’Sullivan interviewed gave answers that have come to be expected. One man said he thinks the election was probably stolen from Trump, while a woman said she finds it very questionable that Trump lost. Another woman said that she would like to hear Trump say in his speech on Sunday that he would “regain his rightful seat as president” as soon as the election is overturned. Those are common answers to O’Sullivan’s questions, which is why he appeared genuinely shocked when speaking to a man who goes by Grizzly Joe.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. delegation to Haiti met all three claimants to power -White House

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. officials sent to Haiti by President Joe Biden's administration in the wake of the assassination of its president met with three politicians who have all staked claims to lead Haiti's government, the White House said on Monday. Representatives of the White House National Security...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden briefed by US delegation that traveled to Haiti

(CNN) — The interagency US delegation to Haiti briefed President Joe Biden on Monday morning after they returned from Port-au-Prince, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Monday. Biden will continue to receive regular briefings from his national security team on the matter, Psaki said. A US delegation -- including...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. stands with Cuban people in call for freedom, Biden says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Monday the United States supports the people of Cuba in their call for freedom and relief from the pandemic and economic woes, but the White House stopped short of a shift away from a Trump-era embargo of the island. Thousands of Cubans joined...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

US condemn crackdown on Hong Kong's Apple Daily

Washington DC [US], July 11 (ANI): Over 20 nations have expressed their strong concerns about the forced closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper, and the arrest of its staff by the city authorities. The statement was issued by 21 "Media Freedom Coalition" nations, including the governments of Australia, Austria,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. repeats warning to China against attack on Philippine forces

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday repeated a warning to China that an attack on Philippine armed forces in the South China Sea would trigger a 1951 U.S.-Philippines mutual defense treaty. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment in a written statement marking the fifth...

Comments / 1

Community Policy