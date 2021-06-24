Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

​30 Theme Park Secrets Only Insiders Know

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 19 days ago

These days, passes for Disney and other major parks have crossed the three-figure threshold, while single-day tickets to big regional parks cost visitors $50 or more. Still, it's possible to visit theme parks around the country without cashing in the kids' college funds or sacrificing your sanity, according to vacation aficionados.

See: Cheap Places To Travel On $100 a Day Or Less
Read More: Travel Prep: 10 Financial To-Dos Before Going on a Trip

Here are the best secrets and travel tips from theme park insiders that will help families save money, have a better experience or both .

Last updated: June 24, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfTFX_0aeJmmWm00

1. Be Flexible

“Being flexible with your travel dates is the No. 1 way to save on your next vacation,” said Steve Griswold, owner of Pixie Vacations in Atlanta. “Everyone wants to travel during summer break, school breaks and holidays. Take advantage of the off-season and save a bundle.”

For example, one-day tickets to Walt Disney World for visitors 10 and up start at $67 during value periods. On the other hand, prices for tickets purchased through the Disney World site climb to $109 during peak periods.

Drive Time: How To Save Money on Rental Cars for Your Upcoming Trip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wosUR_0aeJmmWm00

2. Save at Seasonal Parks

“Many theme parks have gone to demand pricing, and you might find a cheaper ticket for a less crowded day,” said Sam Gennawey, author of “Universal vs. Disney: The Unofficial Guide to American Theme Parks' Greatest Rivalry” and other titles. "Plus, by having your ticket in hand, you get to skip one more line.”

For example, visitors to Six Flags St. Louis can buy single-day tickets online for $29.99. A season pass is typically $49.99.

Travel: The Best and Worst Airlines for Cheap Flights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sGXNk_0aeJmmWm00

3. Bundle for Price Breaks

Griswold suggests travelers consider vacation packages to save.

“A Disney World Vacation Package would include your transportation to and from the Orlando International Airport, your room, park tickets and the Disney dining plan,” Griswold said. “By bundling everything into a vacation package, you end up getting a discounted room rate and a discount on park tickets.”

A sample package highlighted on the Disney site starts at $90 per person, per day. Considering that a one-day ticket to the Magic Kingdom for visitors 10 and up costs $114 during peak periods, the package offers significant savings.

Read: The Cost To Book Last-Minute Summer Travel to Top US Destinations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3laccD_0aeJmmWm00

4. Shop Specials

“You also want to look for vacation specials and trends in the theme park travel industry,” Griswold said.

For example, Dollywood offers a $109 Founders Club Premier membership, which includes a free night’s stay with a paid night, a free park ticket to Dollywood and other discounts. Savings vary depending on when and how the discounts are applied. However, a Founders Club membership could more than pay for itself, considering the best available nightly rate at the DreamMore Resort was $268 for a Friday in August.

See: The Cost to Visit These 10 High-Demand U.S. Tourist Locations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P4hoM_0aeJmmWm00

5. Pick the Park That Fits Your Needs

“Don’t assume all parks are the same,” said Paula Werne, former director of communications at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari. “Decide what’s important to you and make a comparison. It might be price, it might be thrill rides, children’s rides, shows, water park or even rural versus urban location.”

Choosing a park that emphasizes children’s rides might be a good idea if someone in your family is under 42 inches tall — the standard measure for boarding rides at Six Flags. Keep in mind that, for some thrill rides, children must be even taller.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sa9v6_0aeJmmWm00

6. Make the Most of a Cloudy Day

“A tip that leaves some scratching their heads: If you’re worried about crowds, visit on a day when the forecast isn’t perfect,” Werne said. “Trading blue skies for short lines is a trade-up for many. And if it does rain a bit, spend that time watching shows or eating meals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pQ9YM_0aeJmmWm00

7. Factor in the Extras

“How much does parking cost? Are all rides included in the admission price, or are some an extra charge? Does it cost more if there’s also a water park — and will you have to rent inner tubes?” All those questions are worth researching, Werne said.

Holiday World admission includes entrance to both the theme park and the Splashin’ Safari water park, along with parking, WiFi, sunscreen and soft drinks. Additionally, guests can buy general admission tickets good for any day in the 2021 season online for $44.99, a savings of $5 on the gate price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KIgnk_0aeJmmWm00

8. Invest in an AAA Membership

“According to a recent AAA survey, more than one-third of Americans — 35%— are planning to take a family vacation this year,” said Julie Hall, a public relations manager in AAA’s national office. “Of those family travelers, 42% are planning to visit a theme park.”

Six Flags offers AAA member discounts, like 10 percent off merchandise priced at $15 or more, while Universal Orlando offers up to 15% off select merchandise and in-park dining. Universal Studios Hollywood offers 10 percent off at select CityWalk dining locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01wJWA_0aeJmmWm00

9. Take Advantage of Discounts

AAA members save on tickets, too.

At Six Flags, you can save up to 30% on tickets purchased online or score even greater savings at participating AAA offices, Hall said. At Universal Orlando Resort, guests can save on tickets purchased online or through AAA offices. By buying in advance, AAA members can save up to $25 on one-day general admission tickets, $10 on front-of-line tickets or $3 off at the gate at Universal Studios Hollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z13Tu_0aeJmmWm00

10. Set an Alarm

“You should be there when they open. I repeat, you should be there when they open. You should be the first person in the door, and you should have a plan to hit the two to three rides that you know will be the most full later in the day,” said Jared Blank, former chief marketing officer of DealNews .

It might also be worth staying at a hotel on park property if it offers guests early admission. For example, on-site hotel guests can enter Universal Orlando theme parks an hour earlier than everyone else on select days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27IpxS_0aeJmmWm00

11. Stay Late

“Go to the most popular rides first to avoid huge lines later,” said travel writer Dan Bagby. “As people are leaving for the day, lines tend to go down as well.”

Just as there are options for arriving early, some parks let certain guests stay late. Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels can take advantage of Extra Magic Hours at the parks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H5VhC_0aeJmmWm00

12. Skip the Rental Car

Even if you don’t stay on park property, you can take advantage of free theme park transportation offers at many hotels in Central Florida. This perk comes in handy for families who want to visit Disney, Universal and Sea World in a single trip.

Check to see if the hotel you're planning to visit offers such a service -- you could save a ton of money on rentals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztAyr_0aeJmmWm00

13. Clip Coupons

Look for coupons, deals and promo codes online at sites like RetailMeNot . Savvy searchers can find savings on admission tickets, hotels, car rentals and food.

"You can also mark certain retailers and companies as your favorites, so you are alerted when a new deal is posted," said Dara Schopp, a spokesperson with RetailMeNot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YVvuQ_0aeJmmWm00

14. Take Advantage of Apps

Many large theme parks have official apps that tell visitors the current wait times.

“When we were at Universal Studios last year, we really loved the Dudley Do-Right ride. The first time we rode it we waited 10 minutes. We wanted to go back, but the wait had gone up to an hour and a half. We checked the app later and it was down to 15 minutes so we went for a second and third time,” said Bagby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34xnu6_0aeJmmWm00

15. Check Out Some Subscription Services

According to Gennawey, the $17.95 annual subscription fee for TouringPlans.com is well worth it for those traveling to Disneyland, Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando.

“For a small fee, you get excellent park information, a crowd calendar and info about deals,” he said.

Money: Running Disneyland for Just One Day Costs an Insane Amount of Money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b1mj3_0aeJmmWm00

16. Check for Plastic Perks

While Chase offers a Disney Visa card that lets users accrue rewards, and American Express gives users special perks at Universal parks, there are several other cards that offer discounts and deals, according to Bagby.

“Even cards that are not specific to a theme park have some perks," said Bagby. "American Express holders can enjoy lounges at Universal with free snacks, water and AC. You can purchase tickets to several parks through Chase Rewards.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391MZW_0aeJmmWm00

17. Pack a Lunch

“Look online to see what you can bring into the park,” Bagby said. “Some parks only allow sealed water bottles and some do not allow food, but if you can have a bag of snacks and water you will save a lot of money.”

For example, Disney World allows outside drinks and snacks that don’t have to be heated. However, large coolers, drinks in glass bottles and alcoholic beverages are not permitted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gu7k0_0aeJmmWm00

18. Sip From a Souvenir Cup

At parks that don’t allow outside beverages, it often pays to splurge on a souvenir cup, especially if you can share it with a friend.

“They normally come with free refills for the day, and if you're in a big group you can easily make your money back and, then, at the end, you get a souvenir cup,” said Gabriela Yu, formerly of  TRAVO.

And you can reuse cups and bottles at some parks. Six Flags offers plastic bottles that give users discounted drinks all-season or premium souvenir bottles that come with free refills for the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SbsBH_0aeJmmWm00

19. Get Social

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) recommends following your favorite parks on social media and signing up for their email newsletters. You’ll get details on discounts and promotions, as well as other information about special events or closures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24U3oU_0aeJmmWm00

20. Splurge on a Season Pass

If you plan on visiting a theme park more than once, the IAAPA suggests purchasing a season pass. These passes often pay for themselves after just a couple visits and offer other discounts and park perks.

For example, according to the Six Flags national site, a season pass pays for itself in less than two visits and offers more than $300 in discounts on food, games, souvenirs and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yu2Um_0aeJmmWm00

21. Take a Walk to Start the Day

“The best wait times when the park opens are the rides far from the gates, so go there first,” said Bagby.

According to an IAAPA tip sheet titled “Tips for Visiting Your Favorite Amusement Park,” visitors can avoid long waits simply by opting to visit rides and attractions at times of day when they are less popular.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVAWh_0aeJmmWm00

22. Buy Tickets From a Third Party

"You can save around 10 percent on Disney theme park admission by buying from a reputable third-party wholesaler, such as ParkSavers.com or OfficialTicketCenter.com. That's about $40 per person on a four-day multi-park ticket, which Disney sells for $420. Most third-party vendor prices include tax and free shipping, too," said Len Testa, president of TouringPlans.com .

For best results, avoid buying tickets from Craigslist or eBay because there's no way to tell if the tickets are valid until it's too late, he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFP3H_0aeJmmWm00

23. Weigh Water Park Options

Said Testa, “Disney will try to sell you its ‘Water Parks Fun and More’ add-on to your theme park ticket, which includes water park admission for every day of your visit. If you're only going to a water park once, it's around $4 less per person to buy a separate one-day ticket.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01yCQG_0aeJmmWm00

24. Always Buy in Advance

Purchase tickets as soon as you can to avoid sudden price hikes, which typically run 5% to 8% annually, Testa said.

For example, Universal Orlando announced an increase in March 2016. Adult guests who purchase one-day, park-to-park tickets at the gate now pay between $164-$200, an increase of $9-$35 over its previous gate price in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251ALf_0aeJmmWm00

25. Investigate All Your Ticket Options

If the number of ticket options is overwhelming, consider using the free tool provided by the writers of the Unofficial Guide travel series, Testa said. Visit TouringPlans.com to figure out the least-expensive ticket options for you and your family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQaDQ_0aeJmmWm00

26. Use the Express Lane

Disney’s FastPass+ service is available for free with many ticket purchases and for visitors who stay at Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

“FastPass+ allows you to make reservations for popular rides, such as Space Mountain and the new Frozen Ever After experience, at a time and date that's convenient for your family,” said Testa. “When you arrive at the ride, you'll walk through a special VIP line that can save you as much as two hours in line.”

Universal’s Express Pass is available for an additional charge, which varies depending on which option you choose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6zfX_0aeJmmWm00

27. Use Your Reservations Wisely

“Disney offers FastPass+ reservations for some of its live theater shows, but those are rarely good FastPass+ choices,” Testa said. “Most theaters hold several thousand people, and it's unusual to wait very long to get in. Save the reservations for the rides.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3446R7_0aeJmmWm00

28. Check for Employee Discounts

Several companies offer employee discounts on theme park tickets through rewards programs, including TicketsatWork and WorkingAdvantage.

For example, if your company is enrolled in WorkingAdvantage, you could get up to 40% off a two-day admission to Legoland Florida Resort, which starts at $74.50 plus tax online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9Q4V_0aeJmmWm00

29. Tag Along With a Season Pass Holder

Some season passes come with free parking, while others include several days when the holder can invite a friend for free. For example, a Gold Pass to Six Flags Great America in Chicago starts at $92.99 and comes with its own parking pass in addition to perks like admission to other Six Flags parks.

Offer to drive or pay for food and drinks if you want to wrangle an invite from a season pass holder. Often, eats will be discounted, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hExxJ_0aeJmmWm00

30. Take Time to Smell the Funnel Cake

A good theme park promises more than just rides, according to Gennawey, whose books include “The Disneyland Story: An Unofficial Guide to the Evolution of Walt Disney's Dream.”

“Most people want to rush from ride to ride," said Gennawey. "Take your time. Enjoy the street entertainment. Find a seat and people watch. The difference between a theme park and an amusement park is simple. A theme park without rides can still be a wonderful experience. An amusement park without rides is a parking lot. Enjoy what the designers have created.”

Try these tips to save money, time and maybe even your sanity during your next theme park visit.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : ​30 Theme Park Secrets Only Insiders Know

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
38K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Parks#Theme Park#Disney Parks#Pixie Vacations#Walt Disney World#Universal#Top Us Destinations 4#Dollywood#Founders Club Premier#Wifi#Aaa#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
eBay
News Break
Travel
News Break
Disney
News Break
Disneyland
Related
LifestyleInside the Magic

The Real Reason Disney Bathrooms Don’t Have Sink Mirrors

Have you ever noticed that when walking into a Disney Park restroom at Disney World or Disneyland, there are no mirrors near the sink? Well, there is actually a reason as to why!. As you can see in Christine K.’s Instagram post below, there are no sink mirrors inside the...
Video GamesElite Daily

A Pokémon Theme Park Is Opening Soon And It Looks Amazing

Collecting Pokémon IRL is becoming a reality, thanks to a new attraction that’s opening its doors on July 17. Based in Yomiuriland in Tokyo, Japan, Pokémon Wonder will challenge fans to collect handcrafted pocket monsters that have been hidden in 48,000 square feet of previously untouched forests — and the park looks so epic. These photos from the Pokémon Wonder theme park include a first look at the stone wall and bamboo forest “courses” as well as some of the Pokémon hidden in the natural setting.
Travelfox35orlando.com

Disney World guests react to new mask rules

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - FOX 35 spoke to a family in the area on vacation that is fully vaccinated. They tell us they’re ready to experience Disney without having to wear a mask. "From what we understand, today is a different day," Cynthia Koontz of Sarasota said. "No masks, anywhere....
TravelPopculture

Disneyland Reopening Prices Include $100 Sandwich, $800 Rooms

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are expensive. There's nothing new about that, but recent price-hikes could make even Donald Duck quack in fury. One of the more shocking recent additions to the Disneyland menu was a headline-grabbing $100 sandwich offered in the Avengers Campus at Disneyland's California Adventure, although the sandwich is big enough to serve six to eight people. If you do the math, this makes it a pretty good deal compared to the costs of individual meals. That said, Disney Parks is raising prices elsewhere to make up for Disneyland being closed for months during the coronavirus pandemic. While Walt Disney World was open for most of the pandemic in Florida, Disneyland didn't re-open until April 30.
Travelallears.net

Seven Things Walt Disney World Doesn’t Want You To Know

Walt Disney World is a magical place…but it’s also full of secrets!. We regularly tell you about ride tips and tricks, Hidden Mickeys, and fun facts about the parks. But there are some things Disney may not want you to know…and today, we’re telling you all about those!. Adults Can...
Lifestyleallears.net

A Popular Disney World Souvenir Has Received a BIG Price Increase

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s no secret that a Disney World vacation can be costly, but from time to time, things around the parks can get even more expensive. Recently, we’ve been seeing...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Newsweek

Former Disney World Worker Reveals What Happens When Someone Dies in the Resort

A video shared on TikTok has sparked discussion over whether or not visitors are "allowed" to die at Disney parks and resorts. TikTok user @tcruznc, real name Tom Cruz, shared an anecdote with his followers on June 9 from his time working at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Cruz alleges that a co-worker told him "no one dies at Disney," after they transported a man off the premises.
Long Beach, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Niles: It’s never too early to talk about Halloween at theme parks

For the large and loyal haunt fan community, it is never too early, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled so many Halloween celebrations and theme park haunts last year. Sign up for our Park Life newsletter and find out what’s new and interesting every week at Southern California’s theme parks....
Tennessee StatePosted by
CNN

Developer plans to build interactive theme park in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Storyville Gardens, an interactive theme park with attractions inspired by books and stories from the four corners of the world, will locate in the Middle Tennessee area with construction slated to begin in mid-2022, developers announced Tuesday. Storyville Gardens will be a story-driven theme park using...
Lifestyle1051thebounce.com

4th of July Theme Park Firework Display Tips

Summer is in full swing at the Florida theme parks and that means firework displays just in time for the 4th of July. We have some tips on how and where to view some of the best. We also have a Disney Cruise Line update on their test cruise. Don’t...
California StateLong Beach Press-Telegram

California theme parks fire up the pyrotechnics for July 4th celebrations

California theme parks will celebrate Independence Day with patriotic music, All-American foods and fireworks spectaculars. Disneyland, Universal and other California theme parks had to sit out last Independence Day due to COVID-19 closures — but the big players are coming back in a big way this Fourth of July. Sign...
Retailwilliamsonhomepage.com

Education-focused theme park eyed for region

A Nashville-based boutique development company is attempting to bring Middle Tennessee its first major amusement park since Opryland closed 24 years ago. Guerrier Development, comprising business partners (and wife and husband) DeLisa Guerrier and Elde Guerrier, announced Tuesday they are assessing site selections for what will be called Storyville Gardens. To sit on at least 100 acres if it materializes, the amusement park will feature education and world travel themes suitable for young people, according to a release.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Confirms That Polynesian Monorail Won’t Reopen With Resort

Last year, Walt Disney World Resort announced that Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort would be undergoing a major reimagining. Among the many changes to the popular Deluxe Resort hotel are a new Monorail station and Guest rooms rethemed to include characters and motifs from Moana (2016). It is worth noting that...
Visual ArtMovieWeb

Night at the Museum Ride Concept Art Reveals Abandoned Theme Park Attraction

While the Night at the Museum franchise was a reasonable success when it began over a decade ago, the last film installment was Secret of the Tomb back in 2014 and there doesn't appear to be any intention of reviving the Ben Stiller series anytime soon. However, some newly released concept art via Legacy Entertainment has revealed that a group had planned to have a stunning theme park ride based on the movie. The artwork from 2010 shows some awesome images of what thrill seekers could have been treated to if the ride had come to fruition.
Retailblooloop.com

Storyland Studios to design Storyville Gardens Theme Park

Storyland Studios, the three-dimensional storytelling firm, has announced that it has been chosen to design Storyville Gardens in Middle Tennessee, which will be an immersive, story-driven theme park. This unique new interactive park aims to instil a love of reading in visitors, over and above the basic classroom requirements. Stories...

Comments / 0

Community Policy