The Frito-Lay Janitor Who Claims He Invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos is Now a Millionaire

Wide Open Eats
 19 days ago
You may have heard this awesome urban legend: that a seemingly ordinary janitor at the Cheetos company came up with the classic red, spicy Flamin' Hot flavor... and went on to become a multi-millionaire. It's a rags-to-riches success story that just about anyone can get behind, because after all, who doesn't love Flamin' Hot Cheetos? But now Frito-Lay is pushing back against that narrative, long popularized the custodian-turned-PR-master himself: Richard Montañez.

Wide Open Eats

Dallas, TX
Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

