The Frito-Lay Janitor Who Claims He Invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos is Now a Millionaire

Copycat recipes of your favorite restaurant foods give you the unique experience of making something yourself at home that hits the spot for a specific craving. If you're ever craving Taco Bell — and let's be real, we've probably all been there — we have a few ways you can bring the Bell home. Not only did chef and registered dietician Kristen Carli create a copycat Taco Bell beef recipe, but she also took it one step further by putting that beef to good use in this enchirito recipe.