Horror movies probably aren’t the first things that come to mind when most people think of Netflix, which has put its original streaming efforts on the map thanks largely to more mainstream TV shows and movies. Look at what’s popular on Netflix’s internal rankings at any given moment, and you’re likely to see originals like Lupin and The Old Guard. But don’t worry, if you happen to be among the crowd that loves something like a really scary slasher flick. Netflix’s Fear Street movie trilogy, the first installment of which was just released on the service, is right up your...