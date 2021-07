For more weekly collections from Causeartist, sign up for our newsletter here!. In the overwhelming world of business ownership, having the right tools for success at your fingertips can be a game-changer. This week, we have the opportunity to share some incredible tools for entrepreneurs to increase their venture’s positive impact. If you’re in the media space (or even if you’re just a reader, viewer, or listener), check out our recent interview with some of the folks at MTV Entertainment Group, who have taken what they’ve learned from research on mental health representation in the media and launched a couple initiatives that brands of all kinds can learn from and support.