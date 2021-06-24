Cancel
Destination D23 Coming to Disney World in November

By Jackie Gailey
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest Disney fan event of the year – Destination D23 – is coming to the Walt Disney World Resort! This fan-favorite event will be held at Disney's Contemporary Resort from November 19–21, 2021!. You can start making plans now to join D23: The Official Disney Fan Club as they...

