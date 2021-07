A wildfire is raging on the edge of one of America’s most iconic public lands, Yosemite National Park. The River Fire ignited on Sunday in the Sierra Nevada, south of the park. According to Cal Fire, the state’s largest wildfire fighting agency, it has burned 9,500 acres and is 15 per cent contained as of Tuesday morning.The fire is threatening Highway 41, which leads into Yosemite, the UC Davis Fire Department reported in the early hours.Thousands of people have already been evacuated. Some 67 large wildfires are raging in 12 states, burning nearly 918,000 acres (1,434 square miles), the...