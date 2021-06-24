Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Hazmat crew cleans up apparent animal remains from Irish Channel street

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 19 days ago

New Orleans first responders and hazardous material cleanup crews responded to massive mess on Religious and Celeste in the Irish Channel Thursday afternoon.

