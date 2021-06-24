Cancel
East Syracuse, NY

Maryalice Purcell, 86

By Jennifer Wing
Posted by 
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36m3an_0aeJkeOY00

Maryalice O’Connor Purcell, 86, of East Syracuse and formerly of Liverpool, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Menorah Park. She was born on Dec. 24, 1934, in Elmira, N.Y., to the late Francis “Skilly” O’Connor and Helen Carey O’Connor. She was a graduate of St. Patrick’s grammar school and Elmira Catholic High School.

Awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from Our Lady of Good Counsel College in 1956, Maryalice was employed as a literary rights and continuity editor by the American Broadcasting Company in New York City until her marriage to Edward Patrick Purcell in 1958.

Ed and Maryalice began their life together in Cincinnati, Ohio, and eventually settled in Liverpool, where they raised their family.

Maryalice was committed to her Catholic faith as well as the Catholic education system. She was director of finance at Bishop Ludden High School from 1979 until 1984. Prior to that, she volunteered as an administrative assistant at St. Joseph the Worker School in Liverpool. Elected to the first Onondaga County Catholic School Board in 1984, she served in various roles including vice president, president and chairperson of the Western Region task force.

A dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, Maryalice and her family spent 39 wonderful summers at Tuscarora Lake in Erieville, N.Y. She particularly enjoyed extended vacations with her family in Marco Island, Fla., and Paris, France.

Like many in the Syracuse area, Maryalice was a dedicated fan of college athletics, and closely followed various Syracuse University sports teams over the decades. She amassed a deep knowledge of the games, the players and their legacies and could hold her own in discussions with even the most ardent local fans including her long-time physician, Dr. Jim Longo. Maryalice was a competitive contender in many March Madness office pools, often placing near the top or outright winning as she did in 2021.

Maryalice was fiercely proud of her Irish heritage and instilled it in her family through many stories told over the years – some possibly containing a touch of blarney.

In the autumn of her years, her spirits were buoyed by a close network of neighbors on Oarlock Circle whose dear friendship and support enriched her days. Maryalice navigated myriad health concerns, especially after the loss of her husband, Edward, and eldest son, Tim. She was blessed to have the tireless support of her eldest daughter, Kelly. Her strength and resilience was derived from the constant attention and care from these dear friends and family.

A loving wife and mother, Maryalice is survived by her children, Kelly (Anthony) Scalzo of Fayetteville, Christopher (Michele) Purcell of Weston, CT, and Kerry Purcell of Alexandria, VA. She adored her eight grandchildren, Michael and Victoria Scalzo; Collin and Helen Purcell; Madeleine and Bennett Purcell; and Annabel and Dean Gleason. Maryalice is survived by her youngest brother, Francis “Skilly” (Ann) O’Connor of Elmira, N.Y., and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward, and eldest son, Timothy, in 2011; her brother, Reverend Gerald T. O’Connor, and her sisters Joancarol Adkins and Margery O’Connor.

Calling hours will be Saturday, June 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, Minoa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the calling hours at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Minoa.

Maryalice’s family will forever be grateful to those whose paths she crossed during her many health challenges, especially her aides Brenda and Keyata.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Maryalice’s honor may be made to Francis House (francishouseny.org) whose ongoing mission is to provide a home and a supportive extended family to people with terminal illnesses.

For guest book, please visit scheppfamily.com.

