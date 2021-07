Alabama A&M transfer edge defender Marcus Cushnie just announced his decision to flip from the Purdue Boilermakers to the Florida State Seminoles via Twitter. FSU first offered Cushnie a PWO offer during the month of June. Cushnie tripped to Tallahassee and was likely going to jump on board with the 'Noles if Purdue hadn't come calling with a scholarship offer soon after. After the FSU staff evaluated their options in the NCAA transfer portal leading up to the entrance deadline of July 1, Noles247 has learned that FSU decided to bring the productive FCS pass rusher on board, on a full-ride scholarship.