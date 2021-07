On the eve of the historic 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, the MLS vs. LIGA MX rivalry will reach a new level as the two leagues face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. CT. Providing fans with a uniquely competitive take on the intracontinental rivalry, the two-hour event will feature a team of eight MLS players battling eight of LIGA MX’s best in five different challenges on the Banc of California Stadium field. Tickets are on sale now to the unprecedented showcase event which will air on FS1 and TUDN in the U.S., and TSN and TVA Sports in Canada.