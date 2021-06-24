Cancel
Health

New warnings about inflammatory heart conditions will be added to Moderna, Pfizer vaccines: Report

By Lauren Barry
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 19 days ago

New warnings about inflammatory heart conditions will be added to Moderna, Pfizer vaccines after a CDC panel determined there is a link between the shots and myocarditis as well as pericarditis.

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
Public HealthNBC Washington

CDC: J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Linked to Rare Nerve Disorder; FDA Issues Warning

U.S. regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome, an...
Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna may be linked to a rare kind of heart inflammation, according to the European Medicines Agency.

Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Possibly Linked to Rare Heart Inflammation: European Drug Regulator. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a warning on Friday that Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccinations may be related to a rare heart inflammatory disorder, but that the benefits of vaccination continue to outweigh the risks. Following a...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: FDA is set to announce new warning on J&J vaccine after about 100 reports of it being linked to rare autoimmune disease

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to announced a new warning that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is linked to a rare autoimmune disease. Four people familiar with the situation told The Washington Post, the shot has causes rare instances of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder in which the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, paralyzing parts of the body.
Industryfox44news.com

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines likely to give long-lasting protection, study finds

(WTVO) – A new study suggests the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines set off an immune response that is strong enough to last for years. The study, published Monday in Nature, found evidence that the vaccines induced a persistent immunity to COVID-19, and that those who received either vaccine may not need a booster shot.
Industrybeckershospitalreview.com

How Pfizer, Moderna & J&J are testing their vaccines in children

Currently, the FDA has approved only one vaccine for use in children, as it expanded Pfizer's emergency use authorization to include people age 12 and older. Below are updates on how pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trials are going for the three drugmakers with vaccines that have earned the FDA's emergency use authorization.
Public HealthGizmodo

Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 Vaccine Will Reportedly Get New Warning Label Over Rare Nerve Condition

Johnson & Johnson’s covid-19 vaccine is reportedly getting a new warning label attached to it, according to the New York Times, following incidents of a rare but serious nerve condition linked to its use known as Guillain-Barré syndrome. The new warning issued by the Food and Drug Administration will not apply to the other two covid-19 vaccines widely available in the U.S., and officials are expected to continue emphasizing that the benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh its potential risks.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
newschain

‘Extremely rare risk’ of heart inflammation after Pfizer and Moderna jabs – MHRA

There may be “an extremely rare risk” of inflammatory heart conditions following jabs with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the medicines regulator has said. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) came to the conclusion following a “thorough review” of data in both the UK and internationally, but stressed benefits from either vaccine “greatly outweigh” any potential risks.
Industrykentlive.news

New rare side effect added to official list for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

A new side effect has been listed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by a top UK medicines watchdog. Heart inflammation has been linked to the two jabs, as several cases have been reported. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has updated its safety information for both jabs...

