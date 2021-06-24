As United Center vaccination site closes, city pushes local, mobile sites and in-home program
The Chicago Department of Public Health was set to close the United Center’s mass vaccination site at 6 p.m. Thursday. The city’s agreement for the arena to be a vaccination site ended June 24 and will get fans back in the stands to support their favorite teams, artists and entertainers by July 1, said Chris Shields, an assistant commissioner for the public health department and a point person at the United Center’s vaccination site.chicago.suntimes.com
