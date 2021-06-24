Cancel
Summit County, OH

Donald Trump Jr. to present keynote speech at Summit County Republicans' Lincoln Day dinner

Independent
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump Jr. will be the keynote speaker at the Summit County Republican Party's 88th annual Lincoln Day dinner next month. Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, will take part in the July 24 fundraising event starting with a VIP photo reception 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway in downtown Akron. VIP reception tickets, which includes photos with Trump, are $1,000.

www.indeonline.com

Comments / 3

