Fishers, IN

Fishers police warn of ‘kidnapping’ scam

By Sierra Hignite, Jess Vermeulen
WISH-TV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Fishers are warning residents of a kidnapping scam that has been happening both locally and nationally. According to the Fishers Police Department, suspects are spoofing cellphone numbers and contacting victims while acting out a “kidnapping” to collect ransom money. It happened this past week to one Fishers couple. Someone on the phone claimed to have their child and threatened to hurt the child if the couple didn’t pay up.

