Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

More than 700 unmarked graves found at a former residential school in Canada, officials say

By Paula Newton, Nicole Chavez, CNN
WISH-TV
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — At least 751 unmarked graves have been found on the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Canada, the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan says. The discovery was made in the days after Indigenous leaders began radar searching the school grounds on June 1, Cowessess Chief...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Boarding School#Saskatchewan#Indigenous Peoples#Cnn#Fsin Communications#The Cowessess Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Canada's reckoning after the discovery of mass graves at former schools

(CNN) — In the words of Chief Bobby Cameron, it is time to listen to the "whispers" of past children. The leader of Canada's Federation of Sovereign Indigenous First Nations evoked a singular image when he spoke with me last week: Indigenous children hauntingly pleading from their graves for Canada to atone for atrocities committed against them.
Homelessnationalgeographic.com

Residential school survivors reflect on a brutal legacy: ‘That could’ve been me.’

The discovery of 751 unmarked graves at the Marieval Indian Residential School is the latest in Canada’s grim tally. It’s been 51 years since Deedee Lerat, 60, attended the Marieval Indian Residential School on her home reservation of Cowessess in Saskatchewan, Canada. But the memories of the abuses the Salteaux Cree woman endured there still haunt her. “There was so much fear,” she says.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

More churches burn down on indigenous Canadian land

Two more Catholic churches have been burnt down within Indigenous communities in west Canada on Saturday.The two British Columbia churches, St Ann’s Church and Chopaka Church were completely destroyed by fires which started within an hour of each other. Officers are calling this “suspicious”.The destruction of these two churches comes after two other churches in the province, the Sacred Heart Church and St. Gregory’s Church, were both destroyed last Monday as Canada celebrated National Indigenous People’s Day. Liquid accelerants are believed to have been used, one fire official said.“The investigations into the previous fires and these two new fires are...
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Canada Day eclipsed by graves found at indigenous schools

Canada's national holiday Thursday was marked by a grim reckoning over its colonial history, after more than 1,000 unmarked graves were found near former boarding schools for indigenous children. Several cities across the country cancelled their traditional Canada Day celebrations, usually marked by fireworks and barbecues. The hashtag #CancelCanadaDay was trending on social media, and rallies in support of the indigenous community were held around the country. The 154th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation came one day after 182 unmarked graves were found near a former boarding school in British Columbia where indigenous children were forcibly assimilated. The discovery was the latest in a series that have outraged the country, with 751 similar graves found near a school in Marieval in western Saskatchewan province last week, and 215 found at the end of May at another school in Kamloops, British Columbia.
AmericasPosted by
UPI News

Hundreds of child remains found at old indigenous school in Canada

June 24 (UPI) -- Hundreds of remains have been found in unmarked graves at a former Canadian school for Indigenous children in Saskatchewan, the second such discovery in the country over the past month. The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations said Wednesday a search of the former Marieval Indian Residential...
ReligionPosted by
Daily Mail

ANOTHER mass grave of 182 children discovered at Catholic-run 'Indian' residential school in Canada as Pope Francis agrees to meet with survivors

Another 182 indigenous children's bodies have been discovered in a mass grave at a Catholic-run school in Canada amid calls for the Church to apologise for its role. The latest discovery on Wednesday was made by an indigenous group using ground-penetrating radar at the former St. Eugene's Mission School in Cranbrook, British Columbia, which was operated by the Church from 1912 until the early 1970s.
Posted by
Sushmita Singh

The dark history of Indian residential schools

Children at the Kamloops Indian residential school in British Columbia in 1931.National Center For Truth And Reconciliation/EPA. On 27 May 2021, an Indigenous nation in British Columbia, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, announced that they found unmarked graves with the remains of 215 Indigenous children behind the site of Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada in May.
AmericasPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Canadian Indigenous group says more graves found at new site

CRANBROOK, British Colombia (AP) — A Canadian Indigenous group said Wednesday a search using ground-penetrating radar has found 182 human remains in unmarked graves at a site near a former Catholic Church-run residential school that housed Indigenous children taken from their families. The latest discovery of graves near Cranbrook, British...
WorldPosted by
97 Rock

Churches Are Being Burned to the Ground in Canada – Here’s Why

A spree of church arsons have occurred across Canada. In less than two weeks, seven churches have burned following the discovery of over 1,000 unmarked graves on the land of former boarding schools for Indigenous assimilation. The term “cultural genocide” has been used to describe the treatment of Indigenous children...
ReligionSand Hills Express

Trudeau: Pope should apologize for church’s role in residential schools

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Pope Francis should come to Canada and apologize on behalf of the Catholic Church for its role in running residential schools for Indigenous children, after hundreds of bodies were located in two unmarked graves. Trudeau said Friday in Ottawa that he spoke with the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy