Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fedor Emelianenko set for October return to Bellator

By Tim Burke
Bloody Elbow
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like The Last Emperor isn’t ready to hang up his gloves just yet. Bellator will be doing a press conference tomorrow morning to announce the return of heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko, who will fight in October. Ariel Helwani broke the news on Twitter:. As mentioned, he does not...

www.bloodyelbow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Junior Dos Santos
Person
Fedor Emelianenko
Person
Quinton Jackson
Person
Wanderlei Silva
Person
Ariel Helwani
Person
Ryan Bader
Person
Mark Hunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Boxing#Combat#Arielhelwani#Tko
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Fabricio Werdum calls for Fedor Emelianenko rematch: “Fedor was never the GOAT”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum called for the Fedor Emelianenko rematch, suggesting that “Fedor was never the GOAT.”. It was just over 11 years ago in Strikeforce that Werdum and Emelianenko met inside the cage and the Brazilian pulled off one of the biggest upsets of all time when he tapped the Russian out with a triangle-armbar. Fans have always wanted to see a rematch between these two rivals, but it has never happened. With Emelianenko set to return to the Bellator cage later this year in Russia, Bellator president Scott Coker has admitted that a number of big names have been in touch with his company to fight Emelianenko, naming fighters such as Josh Barnett, Junior dos Santos, and Alistair Overeem among the possibilities.
UFCfightsports.tv

Former UFC Champion Eyes Fedor Emelianenko Rematch 11 Years After First Encounter

PFL’s Fabricio Werdum wants to fight Fedor Emelianenko on the latter’s return to MMA. The former UFC heavyweight champion has called out Bellator CEO Scott Coker on social media to fix the rematch 11 years after their first meeting under Strikeforce. Werdum shook up the MMA world when he submitted the Last Emperor in 2010. The Russian juggernaut was the firm favourite in the fight, but he suffered his career’s first loss to Werdum via triangle armbar.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Fedor Emelianenko To Fight Former WWE Champion?

If The Last Emporer is looking for his last dance partner to share the cage with, he need-not look further. All Elite Wrestling star and fellow Bellator MMA heavyweight contender, Jake Hager, appears to be actively campaigning for the fight against the returning MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko on social media.
UFC411mania.com

Jake Hager Wants Fight With Fedor Emelianenko, Josh Barnett Responds

Jake Hager and Josh Barnett are feuding on Twitter after Hager expressed his displeasure at not getting a shot at fighting Fedor Emelianenko. Hager, who competes for Bellator in addition to his AEW work, posted to Twitter on Thursday explaining how he “really honestly believe[s] that” the fight with Emelianenko is his and that “It’s been my fight since I came to Bellator.” He referenced an interview he did with MMA Fighting recently where he said:
UFCBloody Elbow

Junior dos Santos targeting fight with Fedor Emelianenko, switching to boxing

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will not call it quits following his release from the promotion he called home for the past 12 years. After getting TKO’d by Cyril Gane and cut shortly after, ‘Cigano’ now considers what his next move will be and has a few options on his mind.
UFCnewsbrig.com

3 fighters who have volunteered to face Sean O’Malley at UFC 264

UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the sport of MMA today. O’Malley returned to the win column earlier this year and looks to continue working his way towards UFC world title gold when he next enters the octagon. Sean O’Malley was...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Sends Bold Warning To Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Khabib also revealed UFC’s short and fat heavyweight. Nurmagomedov’s...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Drops Ronda Rousey Bombshell

Former UFC Star and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, where she lost her title to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match in the main event of the pay-per-view, which also featured Charlotte Flair. Ronda Rousey’s return date was also previously confirmed.
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Watch the KO that earned Sean O’Malley a UFC contract | Video

Sean O’Malley appeared on Dana White’s contender series in July 2017 and earned a UFC contract after scoring a first-round knockout. O’Malley (13-1) competes on the UFC 264 main card on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against promotional newcomer Kris Moutinho. Take a look back at the moment the world was introduced to “The Sugar Show.”
UFCMMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley breaks UFC 264 news: $75k performance bonuses on the line

UFC 264 is scheduled to go down later tonight (Sat. July 10, 2021) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3, it’s expected to be one of the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) events of the year. Does a more high-profile event equate to...
UFCPosted by
FanSided

UFC 264: Kris Moutinho says he won the ‘Sean O’Malley sweepstakes’ (Video)

Kris Moutinho discusses what the opportunity at UFC 264 means to him. Safe to say, the majority of fans will not be picking Kris Moutinho to beat Sean O’Malley at UFC 264. In fact, Moutinho comes as the biggest underdog on the fight card with +550 betting odds. With that being said, Moutinho has worked endlessly to get to the UFC, and he will not go down without a fight. At the UFC 264 media day, Moutinho discussed how getting the fight against O’Malley came to be.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley vs. Frankie Edgar matchup at Madison Square Garden pitched by manager

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz pitched a future bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Frankie Edgar for an event at Madison Square Garden. O’Malley defeated Kris Moutinho via third-round TKO in the opening main card fight on the UFC 264 pay-per-view card. It was another impressive showing by “Suga,” who is now 6-1 overall in the UFC with four wins by knockout. O’Malley is one of the UFC’s brightest young stars and the promotion has booked him exclusively for pay-per-view events over his last six outings. Following a fantastic win over Moutinho at UFC 264, it stands to figure that O’Malley will fight on a pay-per-view card his next time out, and one PPV card that the UFC plans on holding is an event at Madison Square Garden in New York in November.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Greg Hardy reacts following first-round KO loss to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264: “I have to stop making rookie mistakes”

UFC heavyweight and former NFL defensive lineman Greg Hardy reacted following his first-round KO loss to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264. Hardy rocked Tuivasa with punches and his legs started to go, but Hardy made a mistake and rushed in with his chin exposed and Tuivasa caught him with a massive counter shot and knocked him out. It was the third straight win for Tuivasa by knockout following wins over Harry Hunsucker and Stefan Struve in his last two fights. As for Hardy, this was his second straight knockout defeat after he was stopped by Marcin Tybura his last time out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy