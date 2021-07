The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. In our digital era, we are constantly presented with tons of raw data that we need to process into meaningful purposes. When the volume of your datasets become too large, it’s not wise to use spreadsheets to control them. The best solution for managing massive datasets is SQL (Structured Query Language), which is also useful in handling data that incorporates relations among entities and variables. SQL works by understanding and analyzing databases with data fields in their tables. Communicating with relational databases is so much easier when you know SQL. It can provide useful insights from the data and easily integrate with other scripting languages, like R and Python.