EWG Releases New Clean Beauty Certifications

By Allison Collins
Wwd.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Environmental Working Group is now offering ingredient certification. The group, which ranks beauty product ingredients for safety, said Thursday that it will release a new category called EWG Verified: For Your Health Ingredients, which will allow cosmetic ingredient manufacturers to certify individual ingredients and ingredient compositions. EWG will also...

