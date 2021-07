Can your PC run it? And looking at the new features. Windows 10 is going to be the last version of Windows. A week ago, Microsoft announced Windows 11 and it is going to be released in the fall. It is going to be a free update for Windows 10 users (if your PC is eligible), so it’s more like some of the recent feature updates. However, none of the latest updates got any major new coverage. “Just a random Windows update” isn’t going to produce nearly as much publicity as “Windows 11”.