Francesco Totti claims Roma have hired the 'best coach in the coach in the world' in Jose Mourinho as club icon reveals he would have 'liked' to have been managed by the former Tottenham boss as a player

By Cian Cheesbrough For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 19 days ago

Francesco Totti has declared new Roma manager Jose Mourinho as 'the best coach in the world'.

Mourinho, 58, has been appointed as head coach of the Serie A side, after he was sacked by Tottenham last season following just 14 months at the helm, replacing Paulo Fonsesca.

His reputation took a hit after failing to win a trophy at Spurs for the first time in his career, but still boasts a healthy trophy cabinet including a treble-winning season in Italy with Inter Milan in 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPHUW_0aeJjMjn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU3id_0aeJjMjn00

And Roma legend Totti thinks his former side now have one of football's best in change and revealed his desire to be managed by him as a player.

'When he arrives, he will say what he thinks,' Totti said during a press conference as ambassador of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, 'We have brought in the best coach in the world.

'If I would have liked to be coached by him? When I was younger, yes.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxBFj_0aeJjMjn00
The Roma icon revealed he would have 'liked' to have managed by Mourinho as a player

Totti is a bonafide Roma legend after spending his entire 25-year career at the Stadio Olimpico, meaning he is often linked with a return to the club.

But despite Mourinho returning Totti's comments by saying 'it's a pity I arrived four years too late', the 44-year-old ruled out a role at the club in the near future.

'I have not talked to anyone about Roma and there will not be a role for me there,' he added, 'No, the phone is turned off.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WK6Vk_0aeJjMjn00
Mourinho has a proven track record of success in Italy after winning the treble in 2010

Totti also praised Roberto Mancini's work with Italy after impressing as the standout team so far at Euro 2020 with three victories and no goals conceded as he insisted the Azzurri can 'go far' in the tournament.

'They can go far and are showing it with the game and the passion,' Totti continued. 'All the players want to win.

'If I have any advice for Mancini? I'm not a coach and he doesn't need it.'

