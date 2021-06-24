Cancel
The Anthony Gargano Show 6-24-2021

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on The Anthony Gargano Show, Anthony is once again contemplating suing the sports Gods after the Phillies brutal loss yesterday. He is fed up with Joe Girardi and begs that we’ve finally seen the last of Hector Neris as the closer. Anthony is starting to wonder if there even is anything to look forward to when it comes to Philly sports (0:00-45:04). Cuz and Choonis bring you Morning Thoughts, which includes Anthony being infatuated with Tom Brady’s lifestyle and Andrew wondering how fans can see things before the teams can. The guys then discuss what we have to look forward to when it comes to sports in Philadelphia (45:04-1:28:59). Anthony reacts to some breaking Ben Simmons news from Adrian Wojnarowski. The guys then discuss how the conversations would go, regarding a Ben Simmons trade, between NBA GMs. Ant is also starting to wonder if the Phillies are being managed by a Joe Girardi imposter (1:28:59-2:14:13). The show discusses a possible Washington Wizards trade involving Ben Simmons. Anthony then takes a plethora of phone calls to finish out the show (2:14:13-2:58:04).

Tom Brady
Adrian Wojnarowski
Ben Simmons
Joe Girardi
#Phillies #Nba #Washington Wizards
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

After his postseason struggles, Philadelphia 76ers point forward Ben Simmons has become the subject of rampant trade speculation. It’s not just talking heads who think the Sixers should explore dealing the onetime No. 1 pick. None other than NBA legend Magic Johnson argued for such a move on ESPN this morning.
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
Sam Cassell reportedly a top candidate for Wizards job — and that's bad news for Ben Simmons and Sixers

A lot of the talk in the wake of the Sixers' shocking second-round loss to the Hawks has revolved around Ben Simmons' poor run of play to finish out the season and his inability/unwillingness to shoot the basketball. In recent days, some of that anger has shifted to head coach Doc Rivers for not making the proper adjustments during Game 7, most noticeably with how he handled his rotations. Going 10 players deep in an elimination game is still difficult to comprehend.
Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Clippers must offer 76ers for Ben Simmons

Could a trade be reached between the Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Clippers that involves Ben Simmons heading out west?. Philadelphia 76ers all-star Ben Simmons’ name is anticipated to be involved in trade talks this off season due to his poor play in the playoffs. After failing to improve his offensive game specifically shooting over the past few years, the process for the Sixers might just be broken soon. If the Sixers want to compete against contenders, they have to upgrade their roster.
Jaylen Brown Trade? Buddy Hield To The Lakers For Kyle Kuzma? Kelly Oubre Fits? NBA Rumors Mailbag

Jaylen Brown, Kelly Oubre Jr., Kyle Kuzma, Golden State Warriors, National Basketball Association, Buddy Hield, Los Angeles Lakers, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker. NBA Rumors are as hot as Damian Lillard in crunch time on a 50-piece wing dinner night. This NBA Rumors mailbag crushes a bunch of blockbuster NBA trade questions, NBA Free Agency rumors, 2021 NBA Draft rumors and NBA Playoffs questions. Should the Lakers trade Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell for Buddy Hield? Will the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown? Kelly Oubre free agency fits. Kevin Durant or LeBron James? NBA Now host Chase Senior takes your NBA news and rumors questions. Tired of watching local news? So are we. That’s where NewsBreak comes in. On one feed, you get your local news and rumors, pop culture and entertainment content as well as your sports feed!
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 76ers have informed teams of their asking price for Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers have said publicly that they are committed to Ben Simmons, but they have reportedly delivered a different message to rival teams. The 76ers have discussed potential trades involving Simmons with other teams, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. One source told Charania that the Sixers have made it clear to teams that they want an All-Star-caliber player in return.
FanSided

Pelicans: 3 reasons Willie Green is the right choice for head coach

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly zeroing in on their next head coach, Willie Green, current assistant for the Phoenix Suns. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN announced that Green has emerged as the frontrunner:. It is reportedly down to Green and Charles Lee, who is an assistant for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Forbes

Philadelphia 76ers Could Solve Ben Simmons Dilemma With A Sign-And-Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers struck out on acquiring Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline, instead settling for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard George Hill. That doesn't mean they're out on trying to land Lowry this offseason, though. In late April, Sam Amick and John...
Allow Me To Defend Vince Velasquez

Were talking the person and the behavior, not the pitcher. I cant defend giving up 8 earned runs in less than 3 innings. But as the Phillies were boarding the bus Vince Velasquez came out with headphones on (that clearly weren’t on) and gave a wave acknowledging the fans that were waiting. But then some idiot told him “learn how to pitch”
The John Kincade Show 6-29-2021

John opens with some positives to celebrate to try and combat the negativity around Philly sports (0:04-23:22). Scottie Pippen had some questionable comments yesterday about one of his former coaches (23:22-47:35). Carson Wentz has amnesia (47:35-1:10:51). The guys discuss some potential Ben Simmons trade packages (1:10:51-1:32:49). Overrated vs. Underrated (1:32:49-1:57:50). Bob thinks the Phillies might be closer to the Mets than we think (1:57:50-2:22:52). The guys have a conversation about the nature of fans, and get into some footie talk! (2:22:52-2:46:11). The show wraps up with a check in on the Eastern Conference Finals and some beach discussion (2:46:11-3:09:04).

