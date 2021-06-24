The Anthony Gargano Show 6-24-2021
Today on The Anthony Gargano Show, Anthony is once again contemplating suing the sports Gods after the Phillies brutal loss yesterday. He is fed up with Joe Girardi and begs that we've finally seen the last of Hector Neris as the closer. Anthony is starting to wonder if there even is anything to look forward to when it comes to Philly sports (0:00-45:04). Cuz and Choonis bring you Morning Thoughts, which includes Anthony being infatuated with Tom Brady's lifestyle and Andrew wondering how fans can see things before the teams can. The guys then discuss what we have to look forward to when it comes to sports in Philadelphia (45:04-1:28:59). Anthony reacts to some breaking Ben Simmons news from Adrian Wojnarowski. The guys then discuss how the conversations would go, regarding a Ben Simmons trade, between NBA GMs. Ant is also starting to wonder if the Phillies are being managed by a Joe Girardi imposter (1:28:59-2:14:13). The show discusses a possible Washington Wizards trade involving Ben Simmons. Anthony then takes a plethora of phone calls to finish out the show (2:14:13-2:58:04).
