Arrival is a UK-based electric vehicle developer that began operations in 2015. The company is preparing to launch four battery EVs over the next few years. The first of these is an electric bus due to start production at the end of 2021, with a large van, a small van and a passenger car following later on. The company claims to have competitively priced its offerings to compete with combustion vehicles, and says total cost of ownership will be much lower.