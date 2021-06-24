Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan Republicans Shoot Down Trump’s Idiotic Election Fraud Claims

By Eric Lut z
Vanity Fair
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Donald Trump did everything he could to hang onto power last year, he leveled transparent lies of fraud at the swing states he dropped to Joe Biden—including Michigan, which he accused of taking “a landslide victory and [reducing] it to a tight loss.” He barely took the trouble to sketch out the contours of the self-serving conspiracy theory he was peddling, but his allies ran with it anyway, adopting it as the organizing principle of their party and using it to help erode their base’s faith in the democratic process.

