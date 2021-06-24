AI Global Investors Partners with Quantamental Asset Manager Duo Reges

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.