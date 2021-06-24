Cancel
Premier League

Arsenal confident of signing Brighton’s Ben White in deal worth up to £50m

The Guardian
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal are confident of signing Ben White from Brighton in the next few days after offering a deal worth up to £50m for the England defender. Arsenal had an initial £40m bid turned down this month, with Brighton indicating they wanted a guaranteed £50m for the 23-year-old. But the London club, who have agreed personal terms with White, hope their offer of an initial £45m plus £5m in add-ons can persuade Brighton to sell.

Konstantinos Mavropanos
#Brighton#Arsenal#London Club#England#Stuttgart
Arsenal F.C.
Premier League
Leeds United F.C.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Everton are trying to gazump Arsenal in the race to sign Ben White after holding talks with Brighton over a £50m move for the England defender... with the Toffees moving quickly in the transfer market after hiring Rafa Benitez

Everton are attempting to gazump Arsenal in the battle to sign England's Ben White from Brighton, with Rafael Benitez making his presence felt quickly following his appointment as manager on Tuesday. Sportsmail has learned that Everton have held talks with Brighton over a £50million transfer for the defender, who is...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Journalist cites ‘£50m’ Ben White to Arsenal deal as reason Chelsea may regret selling defender to Milan

Chelsea were too quick to let go of defender Fikayo Tomori and could have got a higher price for him from an English club, a journalist has told us. We spoke to a Chelsea insider Nizaar Kinsella of Goal.com about a number of different topics including Olivier Giroud’s future, the possibility of Tiemoue Bakayoko returning and whether Hakim Ziyech is a realistic target.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Everton reportedly make bigger offer than Arsenal for Ben White

Everton are trying to put an end to Arsenal’s pursuit of Ben White, according to English news outlet DailyMail. The Toffees are believed to have acted fast in approaching the Brighton and Hove Albion defender after Rafa Benitez was confirmed as the manager at Goodison Park. The report further suggested...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Brighton are eyeing a shock summer transfer swoop for Manchester United winger Daniel James... and could also move for Tottenham's Joe Rodon if £50m-rated Ben White leaves

Brighton are eyeing a transfer swoop for Manchester United winger Daniel James and could be prepared to make a move for Tottenham's Joe Rodon. James had an underwhelming impact at Manchester United during the 2020-2021 season after shining following his move from Swansea City in 2019. As a result, the...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Everton, PSG target Ben White priority is Arsenal

Brighton defender Ben White's priority is to join Arsenal. The Daily Express says White has set his heart on a move to Arsenal. The 23-year-old's situation has been monitored by French giants Paris Saint-Germain, with manager Mauricio Pochettino a big fan, as well as being touted with a move to Everton.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Arsenal identify Ben White alternative in the Bundesliga

Arsenal is keen to sign Ben White this summer, however, the Gunners also know that there is no guarantee that they will succeed in their pursuit. They have now identified an alternative for the Englishman. Todofichajes says they have made a move for Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen as they...
