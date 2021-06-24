Arsenal confident of signing Brighton’s Ben White in deal worth up to £50m

England lost a major tournament game on penalties, and the three players who missed, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, were subject to racial abuse on social media and elsewhere. Rashford had a mural defaced, and having taken the government to task for not providing school meals to children during a pandemic, found himself mocked by Natalie Elphicke, a Member of Parliament for the governing Conservative Party, who essentially said he should have “stuck to sports.” Not to fear, though: the racists have been taken to task by Boris Johnson, who earlier said fans had the right to boo players who took the knee, and Priti Patel, the home secretary who would deport a football if it came from abroad. In the end, it was the same old England—to an extent.