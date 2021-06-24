Arsenal confident of signing Brighton’s Ben White in deal worth up to £50m
Arsenal are confident of signing Ben White from Brighton in the next few days after offering a deal worth up to £50m for the England defender. Arsenal had an initial £40m bid turned down this month, with Brighton indicating they wanted a guaranteed £50m for the 23-year-old. But the London club, who have agreed personal terms with White, hope their offer of an initial £45m plus £5m in add-ons can persuade Brighton to sell.www.theguardian.com
