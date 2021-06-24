Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Walking Dead’ writer shares first-look at season 11 script

By Will Lavin
NME
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walking Dead writer Jim Barnes has shared a first-look at the script for the show’s 11th season – see it below. Taking to Instagram earlier today (June 24), Barnes posted a cover shot of the script for the first part of the show’s final season trilogy. “Final Season Premiere...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Cohan
Person
Angela Kang
Person
Melissa Mcbride
Person
Christian Serratos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Twd#Star On Disney#Commonwealth#Amc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Salon

The first trailer for "Succession" Season 3 looks amazing

This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. "Game of Thrones" ended in 2019, and there have been a lot of shows trying to fill the whole it left behind since: "The Witcher," "The Wheel of Time," "The Lord of the Rings" . . . but for my money, the best replacement for all the scheming and backstabbing in Westeros has nothing to do with dragons or magic; it's a show set in our time that's about to air it's third season on HBO: "Succession."
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Walking Dead Season 11: Will the Reapers Be the End of Alexandria?

One could argue that The Walking Dead is only ever as good as its villains. Since the survivors on AMC’s long-running zombie series learned to view the undead as environmental hazards rather than antagonists, the show has needed good old-fashioned human baddies to step up to the plate. The Walking...
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer Date: Final Season Coming to Comic-Con

The Walking Dead is coming to Comic-Con. Ahead of summer's two-part premiere of the eleventh and final season of the AMC zombie drama, the network released a series of teasers revealing a New World Order and an August 22 return date for the extended Season 11 spanning 24 episodes. As part of the ongoing 11 Weeks of Reveals Until Season 11 of The Walking Dead, AMC has scared up first-look photos, an official Season 11A synopsis, titles of the first eight episodes of the half-season, and a two-parter teaser before the epic end begins. It all leads to a trailer reveal during San Diego Comic-Con@Home 2021.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Fears the Reapers in Final Season Teaser: "The End Begins"

The Reapers return as the epic end of The Walking Dead begins. The 24-episode Final Season, kicking off with a two-part season premiere August 22 on AMC, sees the collective communities living as one behind the ravaged walls of an Alexandria at risk of collapse after the Whisperer War. Among them are Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and her new group of survivors, the Wardens, who are the would-be prey of masked marauders they call the Reapers. The human-hunting villains attacked Maggie and Daryl (Norman Reedus) in "Home Sweet Home," and the survivors will fear the Reapers when The Walking Dead lives again:
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2 adds Cobra Kai star

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2 has added a Cobra Kai star. According to Deadline, Gissette Valentin has boarded the Walking Dead spin-off's second and final season. Having played Sarah in Netflix hit Cobra Kai, Valentin will appear as Corporal Diane Pierce in the AMC series. Her character is...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Walking Dead season 11 teaser shows off comic character Mercer

AMC has unveiled a new trailer for The Walking Dead season 11, and it may be one of the most stylish they’ve put out yet. It’s also pretty impactful given that we’re gearing up for the end of the show. The first part of the final season premieres on Sunday, August 22, and the Commonwealth story is sneaking up on us pretty fast!
Visual Artbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead: Kirk A. Etienne's Governor Artwork Honors Season 3

Along with a new teaser for the 11th and final season return of The Walking Dead, AMC also offered the next installment in its series of artistic look-backs at the meaningful moments from the previous seasons of the long-running hit series. This time around, artist Kirk A. Etienne tackles the third season- and in particular, on that season's brutal big bad, The Governor (played by David Morrissey). "The scene of severed heads behind The Governor resonated with me as it was a testament to how far a person would go in response to this human tragedy," Etienne explained to AMC. "The Governor is shown to have no remorse with the non-affected humans — another stark image of how low humanity will fall when faced with a crisis of epic proportions." For Etienne, the ongoing human vs. human conflicts is one of the aspects of the show that keeps him tuned in. "I'm torn about how the survivors will prey on each other as much as the walking dead will," he says. "I'm constantly hoping that they won't turn on each other, but at some point, it looks like most often they do – all in an effort to survive." Here's a look at Etienne's artwork (and available to purchase here):
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead Season 11: Glenn Stanton Joins Cast; Princess Teaser

Once again, AMC's The Walking Dead is offering surprises ahead of its already-weekly scheduled Thursday Season 11 reveals. Well, to be fair? The long-running series is only to blame for the very cool character teaser they released earlier (more on that in a minute). The first surprise was a casting confirmation for the 11th and final season directly from the actor himself. Taking to Twitter to confirm what's been reported from the most recent teaser and preview image (both below), Glenn Stanton (The Son) confirmed that he will be playing Frost- a Commonwealth soldier in the comics. "So, uh….guess the word is out. Lol Truly an honor to be apart of TWD family. Hope you all enjoy what the show brings you in the final season. This team truly cares about the fans," Stanton wrote in his tweet. Stanton joins Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Stephanie), Jacob Young (Deaver), Marcus Lewis (Duncan), and C. Thomas Howell (Hilltop Resident) as new additions to the cast. They join several characters returning from the extended 10th season: Cole (James Devoti), Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari ), Leah (Lynn Collins), and Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller). For a quick look at Stanton's Frost, check out the image below at the person to the left of Daryl (Norman Reedus).
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Fear the Walking Dead: Jenna Elfman Season 7 Homework; John Dorie, Sr.

It's been a pretty sweet month for fans of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, between Jenna Elfman (June Dorie) updating viewers that work had moved on to S07E03 and co-showrunner Ian Goldberg offering some interesting takes on what we've seen and what that means for what's to come in Season 7 as well as a first-look at a post-nuclear blast walker (more on that in a minute). For today, we're revisiting both Elfman and Goldberg to check in on how the Dories are doing and will be doing in the future.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Reveals Mercer of the Commonwealth in Season 11 Teaser

The Walking Dead newcomer Michael James Shaw suits up as Mercer in an official first look at the fan-favorite comic book character ahead of his live-action debut in Season 11. An officer of the Commonwealth and the leader of the armored soldiers who apprehended Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his expedition en route to a rendezvous with radio pen pal Stephanie (Margot Bingham) in Season 10, Shaw's Mercer dons his iconic red armor in the newest final season teaser released Thursday as part of AMC's 11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11 of The Walking Dead.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer Teases The Beginning Of The End

The final season of The Walking Dead will no doubt be one to remember. As the conclusion to the core show, it’ll wrap up plot lines that’ve been developing ever since things kicked off back in October 2010. And with a premiere date of August 22nd locked in, the hype machines are starting to heat up.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Walking Dead's New Season 11 Video References Huge Michonne Comic Twist, But How Will It Work For TV?

As part of its "11 Weeks of The Walking Dead" promotional campaign ahead of Season 11's extended wrap-up, AMC dropped a new mood-driven teaser on fans that offers a lot of hero shots of the ensemble cast members as their respective heroic characters. Plus Eugene. (Burn.) Considering it doesn't appear to feature any actual episodic footage, one might think it's merely a hype-building filler promo, but one particular visual within the video seemingly confirms that the TV show will offer a twisted take on a huge Michonne twist from Robert Kirkman's Walking Dead comic book series.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

The Walking Dead promo teases the final season

With The Walking Dead set to return this August for its eleventh and final season, AMC has released a teaser promo for the zombie drama series which you can watch here…. Previously on The Walking Dead, our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead Season 11: Nothing Is As It Seems; Mercer in Command

Over the past few days, AMC's The Walking Dead first offered us Season 11 looks at Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Princess (Paola Lázaro), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Carol (Melissa McBride), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Kelly (Angel Theory), and others. Following that, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and others had their chance t shine. But now that it's Thursday, we all know what it's been leading up to. With the Season 11 Part 1 kicking off on Sunday, August 22, we have a new teaser that offers a great look at Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and the Commonwealth and so much more- but it comes with an ominous warning that "Nothing is at it seems." Uh-oh.
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead: “Nightmarish” Nuclear Zombies Are “Weird and Scary” in Season 7

"Nightmarish" nuclear zombies that are "weird and scary" are putting the fear back in Fear the Walking Dead. An explosive end to Season 6 turned Fear into ground zero of the nuclear zombie apocalypse when ten warheads fired from a submarine-launched missile detonated over Texas, bombarding the state with lethal levels of radiation that will bring new dangers in Season 7. The fallout from this second apocalypse brings different kinds of threats — environmental, living, and undead — like the nuked wasteland walkers brought to life by The Walking Dead special effects make-up artist Greg Nicotero and KNB EFX Group.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiering A Week Early On AMC+

The conclusion to AMC’s The Walking Dead is near, and for AMC Plus members it may come a week sooner. According to an announcement from AMC Networks, The Walking Dead’s two-part beginning to season 11 will be available to stream on the service on August 15, a week prior to its August 22 TV return.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

What We Learned From The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer

Ten seasons and a lifetime later has seen The Walking Dead come from being a comic book to a live-action show to a phenomenon that a lot of people are ready to see end for good. Others are already lamenting what’s been lost and what was never seen as well as what they feel should have happened. But if years of watching TV and movies have taught us anything, and thankfully it has in a way, very few ideas are ever going to reach the small screen in their original form. This has been made pretty clear over the years as TWD fans have pointed out one inaccuracy after another and have even taken to calling out the show and the creator for the supposed lack of commitment that’s gone on during certain seasons. Season 11 though was already bound to shape up as something that would open the world of TWD up even further than it had been to date, since throughout the series it’s been seen that the main group, of which few are left, has had to endure one trial after another, racking up losses as they’ve gone along, and are only now going to understand that their own experience has been just a small part of the apocalypse that gripped the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy