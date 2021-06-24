‘The Walking Dead’ writer shares first-look at season 11 script

Over the past few days, AMC's The Walking Dead first offered us Season 11 looks at Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Princess (Paola Lázaro), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Carol (Melissa McBride), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Kelly (Angel Theory), and others. Following that, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and others had their chance t shine. But now that it's Thursday, we all know what it's been leading up to. With the Season 11 Part 1 kicking off on Sunday, August 22, we have a new teaser that offers a great look at Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and the Commonwealth and so much more- but it comes with an ominous warning that "Nothing is at it seems." Uh-oh.
Comments / 0