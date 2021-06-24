UPDATE: NTSB issues correction, now says one fatality in Madisonville crash
MADISONVILLE, Texas — UPDATE: 3.06 p.m. The NTSB is working to correct its report on the plane crash at the Madisonville Municipal Airport on June 13. The agency issued the preliminary report Wednesday, stating all six people on board the plane had died. KAGS called the NTSB to confirm the information and Peter Knudson, a public affairs officer and spokesman for the NTSB, said the information in the report was correct and that there were six fatalities in the crash.www.kagstv.com
