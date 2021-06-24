UPDATE: NTSB issues correction, now says one fatality in Madisonville crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is investigating after a person said they were shot at by suspected car burglars. College Station police said it happened on the 900 block of Navarro Drive just before 4 a.m. Saturday. A person standing outside told police they saw a man walking up to cars and trying door handles. The person said one of their family members had left their car open and the man got inside the car. That's when the witness told police they confronted the suspect.