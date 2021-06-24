Cancel
Greenville County, SC

Greer City Council notes: Greenville County asked to begin Parkview Apartments project review

By Jeannie Putnam
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a recap of Greer City Council’s June 22 meeting:. APPROVED: Resolution to Greenville County to begin their legislative process on Project Homecoming. City Council approved a resolution to allow Greenville County to begin its legislative process, which may include the execution and delivery of a fee in lieu of tax and special source credit agreement with Project Homecoming.

