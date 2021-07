Days after mandating students and employees must be vaccinated to return to campus in the fall, the Delta College Board of Trustees approved similar restrictions for visitors. The board voted 5-3 in a special June 24 meeting to require all visitors to campus who are not vaccinated to wear N95 masks unless they can prove with documentation that they are medically or religiously exempt. In addition, the board made the caveat that masks must be worn “properly” and at all times.