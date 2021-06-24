Cancel
Orlando, FL

Sunshine State prospect picks up Clemson offer

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
A prospect from the Sunshine State with multiple high-major offers has added an offer from Clemson.

Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep three-star forward Ven-Allen Lubin reported the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Thursday afternoon:

Lubin, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound class of 2022 recruit, also has offers from Alabama, Florida, Virginia Tech and Iowa State among others.

Clemson also offered one of Lubin’s teammates , three-star guard AJ Brown, this week.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

