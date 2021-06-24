Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

ThunderCat Technology Makes the 2021 Washington Technology Top 100 List

By PRWeb
Register Citizen
 19 days ago

RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. ThunderCat Technology, a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to the federal government, announced today that it has been named to Washington Technology’s Top 100 list at #49, which is one of the leading indicators measuring the performance of the largest contractors in the government market. This is ThunderCat’s eighth appearance on the list.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thundercat#Fbi#Prweb#Washington Technology#Data Storage Networking#Cyber Security#Cloud Transformations#Dod#Dhs#Treasury#Fbi#State Of Ny#Visa#Washington Technology A#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
SONY
Related
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Microsoft Acquires Security Software Provider RiskIQ in $500M Deal

RiskIQ will help Microsoft spot multiple threats and attacks on its Azure cloud infrastructure and thus help them neutralize it before creating any further damage. On Monday, July 12, computing giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced its latest acquisition of security software provider RiskIQ. The deal will help Microsoft expand its footprint in the security business.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Comcast (CMCSA) Government Services Awarded Two Additional Multimillion Dollar Contracts From Defense Information Systems Agency

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Comcast Business today announced that Comcast Government Services has been awarded two additional multimillion dollar contracts by the United States' Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) as part of the Agency's effort to replace legacy circuits across the country with Ethernet-based services to improve network performance and reduce overall telecommunications costs. The contracts "“ covering DISA's Commercial Ethernet Gateway (CEG) Region 4 and Region 5 "“ represent $84.2M and $71.6M up to ten years, respectively. Comcast has now won four of the seven CEG regions for a total of more than $267M; the Company was awarded CEG Region 3 in June 2021 and Region 1 in March 2020.
ComputersDark Reading

DoD-Validated Data Security Startup Emerges From Stealth

Data security startup Code-X today emerged from stealth with $5 million in Series A funding and a "lattice-based" data protection platform validated by the US Department of Defense. The Code-X data protection platform is vendor-agnostic and creates five dimensions of security to protect sensitive data and critical systems across local,...
Technologyaithority.com

Informatica Expands Cloud Footprint On Microsoft Azure Germany

New Intelligent Data Management Cloud on Azure Bolsters Cloud Momentum in the European region. Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, announced it will make its Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), the industry’s first end-to-end AI-powered data management platform, available on Microsoft Azure Germany in response to cloud customer growth across Europe.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Addison Group Expands Technology Consulting Offering via Strategic Partnership with ArcLight Consulting

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Addison Group, a professional services firm specializing in talent solutions and consulting, today announced the acquisition of ArcLight Consulting, a provider of comprehensive Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud implementation services, based in Burlington, Massachusetts. The acquisition furthers Addison Group’s position as a leader in the...
ComputersUp and Coming Weekly

Broad range of computer information technology programs offered by FTCC

Students have many options to explore concerning careers related to Computer Information Technology at FTCC — from programs that teach building mobile applications to creating digital art and everything in-between. Advertising & Graphic Design. FTCC’s Advertising and Graphic Design associate program equips students with the skills necessary to illustrate and...
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

ActiveProspect Successfully Completes SOC2 Type II Security Audit

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. ActiveProspect, the SaaS platform for consent-based marketing, today announces it has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Control (SOC 2) examination for its platform. The results of the audit, which took place over a duration of three months, confirms that ActiveProspect’s...
Technologyaithority.com

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Receives HITRUST CSF Certification

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc.(ChrysCapital portfolio company), a leading provider of technology enabled Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Solutions for Healthcare Providers and Payers, announced today that its iCode™ platform and SaaS applications along with its supporting infrastructure, has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST. GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc.(ChrysCapital portfolio...
Businessthefastmode.com

NEC, Microsoft to Collaborate on Cloud, Edge, AI, IoT and Private 5G

Microsoft and NEC on Tuesday announced a new multi-year strategic partnership, where the companies will leverage Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, NEC’s network and IT expertise, including 5G technologies, and each other’s AI and IoT solutions to help enterprise customers and the public sector across multiple markets and industries further accelerate their cloud adoption and digital transformation initiatives.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

MedRisk Welcomes Senior VP of Technology, John Jakovcic

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — MedRisk has appointed John Jakovcic Senior Vice President of Technology. Responsible for project management and client solutions and working alongside the technology leadership on strategic technology solutions, he will focus on cybersecurity, business continuity, and automation strategies. Jakovcic, who has managed large technology staffs, will collaborate with the infrastructure and development teams to expand MedRisk’s technology strategy while continuing to support leadership development and growth through the organization.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 56.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,976 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Businessfinextra.com

CIBC inks Microsoft Azure deal

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) has agreed a multi-year deal to use Microsoft Azure as its primary cloud platform. The partners say that Microsoft Azure will help CIBC to support faster, real-time, data-driven decisions, to quickly launch and scale new innovations. Azure will support the migration of hundreds...
Agriculturevegetablegrowersnews.com

Technology

U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Michael Huerta have announced the creation of a task force to develop recommendations for a registration process for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). According to the... more ». WSU research for specialty crops boosted by $1.7 million. More than $1.7...
Retailtheapopkavoice.com

Top 4 Technology Trends Taking Over

Over the last decade, there have been some unexpected technological advances as the world shifted to accommodate these changes. Whether these innovations are here for the long haul or not, many experts agree these are the technology trends from 2021 that are sure to stick around. The Rise of the...
Businesschannele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Technology Firm CS Technology

Accenture has acquired CS Technology, a technology firm and provider of infrastructure transformation services, for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 387 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Headquartered in New York City, CS...
Businessmartechseries.com

Siren Signs Partnership Agreement with Washington-based LMI, a US Government Technology Consultancy

Siren, a leading provider of Investigative Intelligence analytics, announced a new partnership agreement with LMI, a technology consultancy that works with the United States federal government, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and health and Intelligence agencies. Marketing Technology News: OneTrust is “Leading the Market Outright”...
Deerfield, ILrebusinessonline.com

Walgreens Reports Uptick in Sales, Plans to Make Technology Investments

DEERFIELD, ILL. — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA), the company behind pharmacy retailers Walgreens and Duane Reade, predicts a 10 percent increase in adjusted earnings per share this fiscal year. The Deerfield-based firm’s new CEO, Roz Brewer, says she plans to make investments in the coming months, including digital automation and technology efforts.
Softwareaithority.com

FIRST iZ® Named Top 10 Drone Technology Solution Provider For 2021

As Announced In CIOReview Magazine, Drone Tech Edition. A panel comprised of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, Analysts, and the CIO Review editorial board has selected FIRST iZ as one of ten Top Promising Drone Technology Solution Providers for 2021 in the magazine’s third annual Drone Tech edition. The selection process covered the companies’ offerings, core competency, news/press releases, client testimonials, milestones, and other recognition.
TechnologyOrange County Business Journal

What Business Leaders Need to Know About Making Smarter Technology Decisions

For years, companies have looked to better enable their organizations and serve their customers by considering, if not embracing, digital technologies. A company’s ability to drive adoption of technology and embrace an innovative culture is critical. Businesses that were not technologically advanced or mature in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic set in may have struggled with developing a digital space quickly enough to serve their customers or support their employees, resulting in lost revenue and productivity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy