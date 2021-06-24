When is the next review of green list countries?

On 17 May, foreign leisure travel got the go-ahead in England.

Holidays can resume under a traffic light system, with destinations graded as red, amber or green according to the level of risk of travellers reimporting Covid-19 infections.

According to the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, recreational travel is only recommended to countries on the green list; travellers have been advised they “should not be travelling to ‘amber’ and ‘red’ countries for leisure”.

The “green list” was first revealed on 7 May, and was subsequently reshuffled on 3 June, which removed Portugal.

The latest green list reshuffle on 24 June added Malta, Madeira and the Balearics in Europe; alongside a host of Caribbean islands.

But when will more countries be added to the list, and how often will it be updated?

Here’s what we know so far.

Which countries are on the green list now?

There are now 27 territories on the green list, many of which do not currently let in British travellers or are impossible to reach directly, thereby necessitating travel through an amber country.

On 3 June, Portugal was removed from the green list.

On 24 June, 16 territories were added: Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Balearic Islands, Barbados, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Madeira, Malta, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands and Turks & Caicos.

Green list in full

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Australia

Balearic Islands

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Grenada

Iceland

Israel

Madeira

Malta

Montserrat

New Zealand

Pitcairn Islands

Singapore

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

When will the green list be reviewed and updated?

Previous updates took place on 3 and 24 June.

The lists are expected to be updated “every three weeks”. That timeframe indicates that the next list review will be on Thursday 15 July, with changes coming into effect within the week after that date.

Amends to the lists will be informed by public health advice, including the Joint Biosecurity Centre’s assessment of the latest data.

“These regular review points will allow the government to balance helping the public to understand Covid requirements when travelling to England while allowing us to constantly evaluate the risk for different countries,” according to the Department for Transport (DfT).

The government has said it will also be publishing a green watchlist in the future, to provide an indication of which countries are at risk from moving from green to amber. However, it has yet to put any countries on the watchlist.

What are the rules for green list countries?

Green list countries have the lightest restrictions for inbound travellers to the UK, with no quarantine imposed and just one PCR test required within two days of arrival.

All travellers must also show proof of a negative Covid test – PCR, rapid antigen or lateral flow – before departure to the UK.