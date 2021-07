For the first time in history, MLB attempted to turn the Rule Four Amateur Draft into an event. Unlike the NBA and NFL, MLB’s draft had typically flown under the radar. The draft consisted of dozens of rounds over the course of a week, and with baseball players taking longer to develop, there was generally less excitement for the draft. Since it could be three to five years before a handful of stars actually made it to ‘The Show’, people paid less attention to it than other sports, where players often have an immediate impact on their teams.