College World Series: Keeping Longhorns off the base paths will be key for Virginia

Throughout this NCAA postseason, Virginia Baseball has found themselves matched up against teams predicated on the long ball. While that makes every batter that comes to the plate a threat to change the game with one swing, it also creates opportunities for strikeouts and easy outs which allow a pitcher and defense to get into a rhythm. Now enter the Texas Longhorns who will wear down a defense with constant pressure until the breaking point. The Longhorns rank first nationally in walks, eighth in sacrifice bunts, seventeenth in stolen bases all leading to being sixteenth in runs. Their 65 home runs are the fewest of any team Virginia has faced this postseason, but the offense is just as lethal.