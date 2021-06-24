Cancel
Khloe Kardashian asks Kim for surrogacy advice to have second child in bonus clip from KUWTK finale shot before Tristan Thompson 'split'

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 19 days ago

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly split last week just as DailyMail.com claimed the basketball star was in a bedroom with three women during a house party in Los Angeles, which the athlete has since denied.

But before the 36-year-old star 'broke ties again' with the serial cheater, she filmed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale with her family.

And in a bonus scene shared on Thursday from that last episode, the Revenge Body star is seen telling older sister Kim, 40, that her doctor has advised her to not carry a second baby which leads to Khloe asking the mother-of-four for surrogacy advice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zj3S5_0aeJgI1q00
Second baby on her mind: Khloe Kardashian was seen talking about having a second baby with Tristan Thompson in a new bonus clip from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale before she split from Tristan Thompson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ATf3_0aeJgI1q00
There for her sister: Kim Kardashian tells Khloe what it is like to hire a surrogate; she used a surrogate for her youngest children Chicago and Psalm

Kim used a surrogate to carry her last two children, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two. She carried the first two, North, eight, and Saint, five, herself. All four children were fathered by Kanye West, whom she is in the process of divorcing.

Khloe lays it out for her sibling as she sits in a living room setting inside a beach house.

'Dr A just said it probably wasn't the best idea for me to carry, she is a nervous and cautious about a couple of things,' said the mother to daughter True Thompson, three, whose father is Tristan.

'What is your opinion on me doing the surrogate?' she asks Kim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AlP6c_0aeJgI1q00
Doc says no: Khloe lays it out for her sibling. 'Dr. A just said it probably wasn't the best idea for me to carry,' said the mother to daughter True Thompson, three

'The first time was so scary,' Kim shared. The 'first time' was with Chicago, three.

'I did a FaceTime first and then I invited them over for dinner with their two kids and Kanye [West] and her husband,' said the SKIMS founder.

'I wanted to meet them all face-to-face. I wanted to feel and see if this energy was going to work for us.'

'That's nice,' said Khloe, clearly in approval.

Kim then relayed it was a good experience: 'She was amazing and her husband was so great. You just want to make sure they're a good person.'

'I agree,' adds Khloe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=480OZg_0aeJgI1q00
A good experience: 'The first time was so scary,' Kim shared. The first time was with Chicago, three. 'I did a FaceTime first and then I invited them over for dinner with their two kids and Kanye [West] and her husband,' said the SKIMS founder. 'I wanted to meet them all face-to-face. I wanted to feel and see if this energy would was going to work for us. 'She was amazing and her husband was so great'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCIKo_0aeJgI1q00
But things have changed since the clip was shot: Since Khloe finished KUWTK, she has split from serial cheater Tristan Thompson whom DailyMail.com exclusively reported was with women in a bedroom during a house party, which he denied; seen this year

Kourtney then joins the conversation even though she never used a surrogate. The POOSH founder welcomed three children - Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six - with Scott Disick. She is currently dating Travis Barker.

'I think it depends even what they watch on TV,' said Kourtney.

Her ex Disick then explains Kourt meant that the type of TV shows the carrier watches could affect the baby while in the womb.

Khloe responds, 'I don't think what you watch has anything to do with it, but I really do believe what you eat because you're feeding it to your kid.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y6beM_0aeJgI1q00
She is taking it all in: Khloe looks overwhelmed as she listens to Kim's experience
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eWcYV_0aeJgI1q00
Helpful advice? Kourtney then joins the conversation even though she never used a surrogate. The POOSH founder welcomed three children - Mason, Penelope and Reign - with Scott Disick. She is currently dating Travis Barker. 'I think it depends even what they watch on TV,' said Kourtney

Kim shares that it is fine to ask the surrogate what they are eating without telling them what to eat. 'You can pay extra for organic stuff,' added the siren.

Then Kim then steps in for a little pep talk.

'I am sure you will find the right person,' she says as she offers to go through the applications and look at the pictures of the potential surrogates. 'It's a whole thing,' Kim adds. 'You have to know everything about them.'

'It is kind of a weird experience though, I'm not going to lie,' Kourtney pipes up.

Kim ignores Kourt and says to Khloe: 'I think the right thing to do is to have them come see the baby before they leave,' she explains, adding it is smart for the birth mother to send over breast milk for the new baby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36uhBn_0aeJgI1q00
She believed in him: During the KUWTK reunion with Andy Cohen, Khloe said she took back Tristan after he was caught cheating on her twice because he fought very hard to stay together

One of the sisters is then heard saying: 'It's, like, bizarre.'

Also during the clip Kim says she has pooped too much in the toilet. 'Guys, I don't know what to do,' the lingerie designer says with a laugh. 'I went number two in that bathroom and it won't flush. It's really embarrassing. I was going to blame it on Kendall [Jenner], I should have done that.'

During the KUWTK reunion with Andy Cohen, Khloe said she took back Tristan after he was caught cheating on her twice because he fought very hard to stay together.

On Wednesday she shared a cryptic social media message about saying 'WTF' to herself 20 times a day. She has yet to confirms her split from Tristan.

Comments / 0

