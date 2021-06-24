Thursday Love: Robert Merrill

Love has a way of arising, in some of it’s most simple gestures, and behaviors. There is the eye contact. There is the warm embrace. Lastly, there is the treasure of a smile. It’s one of the simple gestures, for an initial invitation! An invitation to love, it shall be. A smile awakens the pleasantries of what it means to move forward into one’s energy sector. It creates the ability to awaken any aura. Smiles make it very clear, and known to the world, that a love is near and Dear. Smiles are Heaven’s kiss, to a life’s fulfullment. Of course, you must guard your smiles, truthfully. Not everyone is meant to have access to them. Not every person deserves to receive such blessings from your existence. Smiles can be given to the brokenhearted, when awakening their energies, within. They can be shared and crafted with those, who simply need some support. However, let it be known that love is an art of tact and tenacity. Be careful whom you share your smiles with.