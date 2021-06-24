Child-Filled Adventures Through Zoo-Filled Times! Bobby Susser

It’s always a bit of an adventure when buying an older home, and you’re bound to run into some surprises along the way. Our current home that we are renovating has more than its fair share of quirks, but one thing that really bugged me when we moved in was this plastic stained glass window of a ship that had been fit into an interior window at some point in the kitchen area. Once the ship was pulled out, we were left with a kind of window pass through that just looked odd, so it was apparent that it needed to be filled in to look like a normal wall. Since I had already taken on the challenge of my first drywall attempt to close up a long niche window in our living room, I thought this would also be good drywall practice in closing up this opening as well! Basically, you build a frame inside the window to attach drywall to on both sides, mud, sand, and paint, but I’ll walk you through what I did below …