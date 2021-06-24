Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

The TRUTH About Your Wine Witch, And What She Really Wants for You…Insights from a (Formerly) Drunk Mother

By Sonia Grimes
Thrive Global
 19 days ago

You want to stop drinking, maybe not completely, just to cut down, to look, to feel and to act better. And you know that do make the, oh so simple (cue hollow laughter), changes to your drinking, you will need to gather all your wits, your resources around you as you prepare to finally defeat your ‘not drinking’ nemesis, a mysterious murky figure who is determined to derail you.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Cue
Related
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

This Is What It Really Means If You And Your SO Basically Never Fight

It may seem like a stretch to say some couples never fight, but contrary to popular belief, those couples do exist. Seriously. I don't know what their secret is, but couples that never fight seem to be experts at conflict resolution. But, before you get too envious, that isn’t always the case. There are plenty of reasons a couple may avoid fighting, and not all of them are signs of a healthy relationship. Sure, they could have a system in place for how to handle a disagreement before it turns into a fight. But their lack of arguments could be a sign of something more problematic, like one or both partners being scared of what the other will say or do in the event of a real fight.
JobsThought Catalog

You Don’t Need To Plan Your Life In Detail To Get What You Really Want

To get what we really want requires being conscious of our choices and acting with intention instead of being dictated by our unconscious motives. For example, think of a significant life choice you made recently. Was it made purposefully or impulsively? Did it turn out as you expected? If not, what could you have changed about your choice next time? Are you willing to examine your choices before you act?
CelebritiesTODAY.com

H.E.R. on what she wants people to know about the artist behind the sunglasses

Singer-songwriter H.E.R. often wears sunglasses in public, but fans are getting a glimpse of more of her face with the cover of her new studio album, “Back of My Mind.” Speaking to Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist, she opens up about what she wants fans to know about her. “I take my art and my expression seriously, but I don't take myself too seriously,” she says.
Books & LiteratureThe Jewish Press

‘What Do You REALLY Want?’ by Rabbanit Shayna Goldberg

A universal experience of human nature is that we feel a deep sense of connection when we see people like us on TV and in movies, or encounter people like us in magazines or in the books that we read. Moreover, when those people not only look and sound like us, but their struggles also appear to mirror those that we are experiencing in our own life, we feel particularly validated.
Facebookceoworld.biz

3 Powerful Tips to Overcome Your Fears and Achieve What You Want

Although the world has experienced some uncertain times and challenges during COVID, we can still thrive despite our surroundings. At the best of times, things happen outside of us that we have no control over. However, at any given moment, we can always control ourselves. When we have goals and things we want to achieve, they can seem so big because we don’t yet have them at this very moment. It is still something we want to attain. When we start to question how it is supposed to happen, our goals can seem so much bigger than they are and even impossible to attain. The path can seem difficult and what we want seems so far away from where we are now.
CelebritiesThought Catalog

When Life Feels Overpowering, Read This

“What screws us up most in life is the picture in our head of how it is supposed to be.” — Anonymous. How are you coping at the moment? Are you dealing with any problems? What do you think are the lessons contained within your difficulties? What would it take to improve your situation? Are you willing to consider it from a different perspective? I’m asking a lot of questions, since these are the kinds of questions we must ask ourselves to overcome our difficulties. Many people feel overpowered because they believe life is being imposed upon them instead of working out for them.
PodcastThrive Global

Margaret Davis Ghielmetti: “Be kind to your perfectionism”

Be kind to your perfectionism: it’s been trying to keep you safe for a long time — probably since childhood. Be in acceptance of it versus making it wrong: making it wrong will not make it go away. Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to...
PodcastThrive Global

Aisha Gordon-Hiles: “Get familiar with your pain point”

Sit down and have a conversation with yourself about the areas in your life where perfectionism particularly hinders you. Once you know that, you can start to plan, mitigate against, and support yourself in those areas. If we are talking about business, you don’t have to be great at everything. Those areas where perfectionism may hinder you the most might be areas you pass on to someone in your team, or you might hire somebody to take on that area.
MindBodyGreen

The Question I Ask Myself Daily To Live A More Truthful, Aligned Life

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. A hospice caregiver who had listened to the final reflections of thousands of dying people wrote an article that has remained with me for years. In it, she said that the greatest regret she heard regularly from those at the end of their lives was: "I wish I'd had the courage to live a life true to myself."
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

7 Ways to Make Your Woman Feel Loved Every Day

Good for you for wanting to make your woman feel loved every day. Relationships are complicated. No one wants them to fall apart. No one wants anyone to be hurt. Everyone just wants love and happiness and happily ever after. You can do your part to make that happen. Knowing...
Family RelationshipsSlate

Help! I Was Involved in a Deadly Accident. The Family Is Lying About What Happened.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. I was sober: Just over a decade ago, I was involved in a road accident that resulted in the death of a child. A (very thorough) investigation ruled that I was not in any way at fault. I was extremely upset to discover, therefore, that one of the child’s family members recently posted a memorial in which they referred to the child’s death being due to a drunk driver.

Comments / 0

Community Policy