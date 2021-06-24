The TRUTH About Your Wine Witch, And What She Really Wants for You…Insights from a (Formerly) Drunk Mother

Although the world has experienced some uncertain times and challenges during COVID, we can still thrive despite our surroundings. At the best of times, things happen outside of us that we have no control over. However, at any given moment, we can always control ourselves. When we have goals and things we want to achieve, they can seem so big because we don’t yet have them at this very moment. It is still something we want to attain. When we start to question how it is supposed to happen, our goals can seem so much bigger than they are and even impossible to attain. The path can seem difficult and what we want seems so far away from where we are now.