8 Ariana Songs About Mac Miller That Capture Their Deep Relationship

Elite Daily
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images | Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Anyone who listens to Ariana Grande’s music knows that everything she produces is deeply personal. She consistently embraces her feelings in her music and there’s really never a time when she’s not sharing some deep part of who she is with her fans. Nothing proves that more than Grande’s songs about her ex, Mac Miller. After Miller’s death in September 2018, Grande poured her heart and soul into her music. And from that came a really lovely song called “Imagine,” which fans believe is about Miller (at least in part). But that’s not the first time Grande has written lyrics about Miller, according to fans. In fact, she’s done it quite a few times, especially with the release of her albums thank u, next and Positions. Here’s a look at eight Ariana Grande songs about Mac Miller, at least if you ask fans.

www.elitedaily.com

