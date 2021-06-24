“Normal” Life after COVID-19
COVID-19 is one of the most dramatic occurrences humanity has experienced because it is inducing a revolution in human perception. This present time in mankind’s history is viewed by many as a great transition from a local to a planetary civilization, that we are being developed by Nature to move from mechanical technology to human technology—an enhancement of the positive connections among people, an expansion of the boundaries of our perception and the acquisition of more advanced feelings and thoughts.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0