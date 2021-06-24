Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Womanly Lessons: Judith Raskin

By Lauren Kaye Clark
Thrive Global
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wedding day evolves its own storyline. Furthermore, it is a testament in observing if all the hard work-leading up to the special day-will reflect the rewards, that one has worked so hard for. Happiness should be spread throughout the wedding spacing. For, of course, we are at a festive ocassion. Then, there is another side. Sometimes, weddings can be the sites of drama. While the bride should be enjoying her big day, she has to deal with another pressing issue. Now, that is one horror tale, for any bride.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gaetano Donizetti
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
EntertainmentThrive Global

Designing Rituals

As entrepreneurs, we’re often in the throws of driven, anxious behavior. Our businesses require us to achieve — despite the emotional turmoil that whirls around us. We’re expected to produce, create, build in spite of ours human selves. We often don’t get emotional support from others because we keep to...
Mental HealthThrive Global

My Journey to Self-Love and Empowerment

Emotions are such a strange and complex entity. They can be our greatest gift, strength, and ability to connect with others — yet they can also be our worst enemy, our downfall, and the stealthy dismantling of our mind, of our being and our souls. When we love someone, our...
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Lessons Of A Leader

Editor’s Note: Before his passing, Rabbi Jonathan Sacks prepared a year’s worth of Covenant & Conversation columns based on his new book, “Lessons in Leadership.” The Jewish Press is honored to publish these columns, which are being distributed weekly by The Office of Rabbi Sacks. The parsha of Pinchas contains...
LifestyleThrive Global

5 Ways to Rediscover Your Joie de Vivre

“Joie de Vivre” is an all-encompassing joy of conversation, eating, anything and everything. It has even been described as a philosophy of life. So, what happens when pressures and responsibilities start to eclipse that carefree attitude?. If you find yourself overshadowed by a weight of obligation, if you are someone...
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

7 Ways to Make Your Woman Feel Loved Every Day

Good for you for wanting to make your woman feel loved every day. Relationships are complicated. No one wants them to fall apart. No one wants anyone to be hurt. Everyone just wants love and happiness and happily ever after. You can do your part to make that happen. Knowing...
RelationshipsThrive Global

Dealing with a Nosy Neighbor—Straight-Talk

I’m generally a friendly person but I’m also one who is very private. Having a neighbor who lived across the street who was a little too interested in my life was annoying. Nosy neighbors are one of the worst kinds of neighbors you can have and we have a real...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Letting Go of Lost Love

Some people struggle to move on from past relationships, even years later. Accepting the facts of the situation and letting the intensity of the memories fade can help people move on from past relationships. The attachment styles people can form may sometimes influence how they respond to breakups. Let's say...
Moviescityweekly.net

History Lesson

Just six months ago—when Summer of Soul (... or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and subsequently won the U.S. Documentary Grand Jury Prize—there was no way of knowing how weirdly relevant it would feel upon its theatrical/streaming release. Because while Summer of Soul is primarily a concert film, its subtext is quite clearly, "Why is it that this film of a concert that took place more than 50 years ago is only just now seeing the light of day?" And the answer, as anyone who has been paying attention to the manufactured furor over "Critical Race Theory" understands is, "Come on ... you know why."
Books & Literaturesouthcountynews.org

Language lessons

I am a lover of language. Read continually. Write often. Throughout my life, I’ve had many excellent teachers – formal and informal – who have helped improve my skills. I learned to love books at Fulton Elementary. Mrs. Bragg sweetly greeted us when we entered the tiny library, about the size of a modern walk-in closet. We started with those high-interest biographies: presidents, explorers, Native American leaders and famous cowboys. My grandmother, our 4th grade teacher, read aloud “The Little House on the Prairie” after recess. We listened quietly at our desks, resting our heads on our sweaty arms, and imagined being Laura’s schoolmates. We were all “country kids,” familiar with the damp of the woodlands, the sway of tall grasses, and the sounds of the different animals and insects at night Laura so richly described.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Judith Scher

Judith Scher passed peacefully at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on June 24th, 2021. Born in New York City in 1939, Judith was the daughter of Abraham Geller, Supreme Court Judge of the City of NY and Dorothy Geller, Chairwoman of the United Jewish Appeal Women’s Division. She is predeceased by her sister, Susan Platt, artist and brother, Bruce Geller, writer and producer of Mannix and the original Mission Impossible TV series. She graduated from Columbia University and started her work life as an actress and model for TV commercials. She joked that with her illustrious family that her claim to fame was that she received an award as the original hand model for the “Let your fingers do the walking in the Yellow Pages” commercial. She lived in London during the 1970s where Judy sang in clubs and acted in lunch-time theater. As a composer and lyricist, she wrote three musicals, one produced as a showcase off Broadway. Jazz saxophone player, Illinois Jacquet, recorded one of her songs. Judy sang with Illinois at Ronnie Scott’s music Club in London.
PodcastThrive Global

Margaret Davis Ghielmetti: “Be kind to your perfectionism”

Be kind to your perfectionism: it’s been trying to keep you safe for a long time — probably since childhood. Be in acceptance of it versus making it wrong: making it wrong will not make it go away. Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to...
MusicThrive Global

10 Health Benefits of Listening to Music

You may feel happy or tranquil when listening to your favorite song. There are songs that even have many memories. This is because some individuals can distinguish between music and noise. In fact, your brain has a number of diverse pathways, such as tempo, rhythm, melody and pitch. Let’s learn about some of music’s prevalent health benefits. Please read to learn more.
YogaThrive Global

Morning Meditation

Morning meditation is a great way to begin any day. How we begin our day will affect the rest of the day, so I like to start my day from a home base of peace, equanimity, and happiness. Globally, these are difficult times—a pandemic, pandemic related loss and grief, long-haul...
Kidsromper.com

25 Rare Girl Names As Unique As Your Child

Baby naming is a tough business. You want the name you pick to suit the personality of your child while exemplifying their originality. Family names are great as are old standards, but if you want your child to stand out, the best thing to do is seek out a rare name.
CelebritiesThought Catalog

When Life Feels Overpowering, Read This

“What screws us up most in life is the picture in our head of how it is supposed to be.” — Anonymous. How are you coping at the moment? Are you dealing with any problems? What do you think are the lessons contained within your difficulties? What would it take to improve your situation? Are you willing to consider it from a different perspective? I’m asking a lot of questions, since these are the kinds of questions we must ask ourselves to overcome our difficulties. Many people feel overpowered because they believe life is being imposed upon them instead of working out for them.
EntertainmentThrive Global

Untethered

Back in January, I participated in a Creative Mornings’ Virtual Field Trip with Color Snack where we were asked to choose our ‘word of the year’, then paint it in watercolors. I chose the word UNTETHERED. At the time, I had no idea the significance that word would hold for my family. In a year where we were all physically tethered to our homes and masks, and emotionally entangled in waves of anxiety over the unknown, I had a desire to free myself from the tethers in my life that I had at least some control over. So I chose the word untethered with the intention of liberating myself from the limiting beliefs, fears, and doubts around making myself and my work more visible. As I turned that intention into practical application, I was feeling pretty good about how I was living out my untethered year.
Kansas City, MOkkfi.org

TIMECAPSULES: a KCAI Sound Project featuring David Ossman & Judith Walcutt

Timecapsules, as reinvented by David Ossman, are audio holograms—projections of historic texts through the lens of today—but from a future perspective. As audio fossils, they connect us across time while indulging in the particularities of our moment. The layered Timecapsule approach flows through Firesign Theatre’s work, but here the form is liberated from the revolutionary narratives they once served. Unfettered from the past while capsulizing it, they are surprisingly compelling on their own.
Social MediaThrive Global

Creating a Different Collective Reality

You never know when and how inspiration will strike. Recently, while browsing social media, I read this phenomenal post by Sustainable Human. I highly suggest you read it, it’s a beautifully written piece about the cicadas. I noticed that someone had commented on the post that the best thing that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy