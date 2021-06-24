Womanly Lessons: Judith Raskin

Judith Scher passed peacefully at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on June 24th, 2021. Born in New York City in 1939, Judith was the daughter of Abraham Geller, Supreme Court Judge of the City of NY and Dorothy Geller, Chairwoman of the United Jewish Appeal Women’s Division. She is predeceased by her sister, Susan Platt, artist and brother, Bruce Geller, writer and producer of Mannix and the original Mission Impossible TV series. She graduated from Columbia University and started her work life as an actress and model for TV commercials. She joked that with her illustrious family that her claim to fame was that she received an award as the original hand model for the “Let your fingers do the walking in the Yellow Pages” commercial. She lived in London during the 1970s where Judy sang in clubs and acted in lunch-time theater. As a composer and lyricist, she wrote three musicals, one produced as a showcase off Broadway. Jazz saxophone player, Illinois Jacquet, recorded one of her songs. Judy sang with Illinois at Ronnie Scott’s music Club in London.