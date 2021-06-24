Cancel
Celebrities

John Wayne Estate Drops Incredible Piece of The Duke’s Wisdom with Stoic Photo

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 19 days ago
There are several ways to describe John Wayne. First and foremost many see him as an iconic actor. He was in dozens of films. He was an active actor for fifty years. In fact, his first roles were in silent films. He wasn’t just an actor, though. That was just the tip of the iceberg. He was a staunch patriot. However, he didn’t just beat his chest and wave his flag. Instead, he spoke openly about his love and faith for our country. He wanted to see all Americans, and the nation as a whole, reach their full potential. Duke even recorded an album of patriotic poetry a few years before he passed away.

John Wayne was also a man who stuck to his guns, figuratively. He said what he felt. If you agreed with him, that was fine. If not, he didn’t much care. He felt in his heart that he knew the difference between right and wrong. So, he didn’t put much stock in criticism about his attitude.

In short, we could all stand to learn a thing or two from John Wayne. Earlier today, his estate posted a great quote from the Duke. It’s one that is worth reading, remembering, and living with. In fact, I think it should be the unofficial Outsider motto. Before we get into the wise words, check out the photo they posted alongside them.

The Simple Wisdom of John Wayne

The quote is a simple one. John Wayne spoke the words decades ago. However, they still ring true for many Americans today. “I have tried to live my life so that my family would love me and my friends respect me. The others can do whatever the hell they please.”

John Wayne knew how to “keep it 100” before anyone ever conceived the phrase. He was a “real one,” long before most of us were a twinkle in our dads’ eyes. Today, just a few days over 42 years since his death, his words are still inspiring.

So, fellow Outsiders, take John Wayne’s words and engrave them on your soul. As long as your family loves you and your friends respect you, not much else matters. Go out, work hard and play harder. Most importantly, be who you are. Don’t try to fit into anyone else’s box. Those who don’t like it are going to talk anyway. You might as well ignore them and live life to the fullest in the best way you can.

