If Your Boo Wants To Make Things Official, You’ll Notice These 6 Signs
Is there anything more frustrating than the “what are we?” phase of dating? While the beginning of a new relationship often feels fun, exciting, and full of possibility, there’s always the possibility that your maybe-relationship never becomes official, which is a major bummer. Luckily, there are usually signs he wants to make you his girlfriend (or signs she wants to make you her girlfriend), and if you watch out for those subtle indicators, then you can save yourself from heartache down the road.www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0