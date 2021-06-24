If Your Boo Wants To Make Things Official, You’ll Notice These 6 Signs

Ah, roommates. We love 'em. We sometimes—ahem, I say that very lightly—have our, er, ~differences~ with them. But for the most part, we do adore the heck outta them. I will say though, it's hard to categorize these types of people in your life because they may be one of your best friends that you've known forever or they could be an acquaintance you just met recently. Whatever the case is, if you're in need of some gift-giving guidance for them, whether it's for their birthday, Christmas, graduation, or ya just feel like treating them to a lil somethin', I've put together a list of the best fun and thoughtful gift ideas for your roommate that'll for sure bring you two closer together (and will give you major roomie points).