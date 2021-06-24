‘Yellowstone’ TV: Did Co-Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Wife Hint That Season 4 is Done Filming in Recent Snaps?
The wait for a brand new season of Paramount Network hit series “Yellowstone” has gone on longer than anyone expected. It was initially believed season four of “Yellowstone” would premiere in early summer with June a likely timeframe. That no longer appears to be the case as June will come to an end in less than a week. Speculation is now growing that the new season could be coming in late summer once the Olympics conclude. Always a big television ratings grabber, the Olympics will conclude on August 8. Some fans believe “Yellowstone” would like to avoid direct competition with the Olympics and thus will hold off the show’s return until they are over. All of this is, of course, just speculation as showrunners have yet to give us an officials timeline on the show’s return.outsider.com
