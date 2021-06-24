Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Did Co-Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Wife Hint That Season 4 is Done Filming in Recent Snaps?

By Thad Mitchell
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The wait for a brand new season of Paramount Network hit series “Yellowstone” has gone on longer than anyone expected. It was initially believed season four of “Yellowstone” would premiere in early summer with June a likely timeframe. That no longer appears to be the case as June will come to an end in less than a week. Speculation is now growing that the new season could be coming in late summer once the Olympics conclude. Always a big television ratings grabber, the Olympics will conclude on August 8. Some fans believe “Yellowstone” would like to avoid direct competition with the Olympics and thus will hold off the show’s return until they are over. All of this is, of course, just speculation as showrunners have yet to give us an officials timeline on the show’s return.

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

125K+
Followers
14K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Sheridan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone#Television#Paramount Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4: After its premiere, how much is left?

While we wait for a Yellowstone season 4 premiere date, why not look at a possible season 5 … and beyond?. There are a couple of things that are unusual pertaining to the Paramount Network show this summer. First is, of course, the fact that there is no confirmed premiere date as of yet. (Usually, the show is back on the air by now!) The second here is that there’s no word on the long-term future. Yellowstone was renewed for a season 4 prior to season 3 even airing, and it’s surprising there is no season 5 order given the show’s success. We still think that there will be another year of the show but beyond that, what lies ahead?
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Has Season 4 Premiere Been Pushed Back to November?

A great deal of mystery surrounds the premiere of a new season for Paramount Network’s hit series “Yellowstone” as the wait for fans continues. Several dates have been thrown out as guesses as to when season four of the popular show will premiere. At one point, all signs pointed to June 20 premiere date for “Yellowstone,” but it was not to be. All three previous seasons of Yellowstone started out on Father’s Day — which fell on June 20 this year. But the day to celebrate dads came and went with no trace of a new “Yellowstone” season.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: The Plot Twist Fans Might Not See Coming

One “Yellowstone” fan is advancing a theory that others have pushed before, but some fans might not have seen coming. It involves the season-ending attacks that tore through the Dutton family, leaving multiple family members’ fates hanging in question. On Reddit, the fan suggested the possibility that the attacks were...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: A List of Possible Reasons Why Season 4 Hasn’t Premiered Yet

With the month of June winding down to its final days, the patience of “Yellowstone” fans is being greatly tested as the wait rolls on. Pretty much everyone expected the fourth season of “Yellowstone” to have premiered by now. All signs seemed to point to June as the month we could expect new episodes. Many have had June 20, Father’s Day, circled as a possible new season premiere date. All three previous seasons of the show debuted their first episode on Father’s Day. June 20 came and went without even a hint of a timeline for season four. Perhaps even more frustrating than the delay is the lack of information out there regarding the fourth season. “Yellowstone” fans simply do not have much to go on as producers have maintained radio silence in the past few months.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Who Is Finn Little, the Young Actor Joining Season 4

With a new season of “Yellowstone” comes some major changes. Joining the cast for Season 4 is teenage Australian actor Finn Little. After delays and much waiting, there’s finally good news “Yellowstone” fans. At the very least, we get to learn about the new additions to the cast. Nothing can offset the bummer of having to wait until the fall for new episodes. But we might as well make the most of the information we have.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Yellowstone' Actor Brecken Merrill Shares an Honest Instagram Update About Season 4

While Paramount Network continues to stay silent about Yellowstone season 4, actor Brecken Merrill is speaking out. The child star, who plays Tate Dutton, took to Instagram last Sunday to address the fan anticipation surrounding the release of the new season. As viewers are well aware, Paramount Network has neither shared a trailer for the new season nor a set release date. Given that the show has typically come out near Father's Day every year, the silent treatment from Paramount is starting to lead to a lot of confusion and frustration.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Star Hassie Harrison Stuns in Season 3 Behind-the-Scenes Snap

Among the many rising stars on Paramount Network hit series “Yellowstone” is young and emerging actress Hassie Harrison. The blonde beauty plays “buckle bunny” Laramie on “Yellowstone” bringing a real kick to an already outstanding cast. With her show currently on an extended hiatus, Harrison took to social media on Tuesday to remind fans of the good times. She also reminded us that a new season is coming up in the near future with a behind-the-scenes photo from the third season.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Beth Dutton Gives John Important Reminder in Latest Clip Ahead of Season 4

In a recently tweeted clip, the official “Yellowstone” Twitter account reminded audiences of the central conflict that runs through the show. In the clip, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) offers her father John Dutton (Kevin Costner) some perspective about the long odds of the battle he’s fighting. She supports him no matter what. But she won’t lie to him about his chances of success.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Newly Announced Star Finn Little Drops Stunning Snow-Covered Snaps of the Dutton Ranch

Earlier this week “Yellowstone” fans got the news they have been waiting on for nearly a year as the show will return this fall. Along with the announcement “Yellowstone” also revealed new cast members that will be joining the show this season. Among the new actors that will be partaking in season four is 15-year-old Finn Little. The young star has worked with “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan before in “Those Who Wish Me Dead” earlier this year. Despite his young age, Little has a nice resume as his Hollywood star is most definitely on the rise. He’s also appeared in the television mini-series “Reckoning” and in the TV series “Tideland” recently. He has wasted no time in endearing himself to “Yellowstone fans, taking to social media on Friday to share some pics of the “Yellowstone” Ranch.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Will Season 4 Air in 2021?

Will “Yellowstone” season four air at some point in 2021? At this point, anxious fans just hope it debuts at all. It’s ten years, 47 days, and 13 hours since we last saw our beloved “Yellowstone” cowboys. Okay… not really, but goodness, it has felt like it. For the past few months, dedicated viewers have been waiting patiently for explanations into the attacks that potentially ended Beth, Kayce, Jimmy, and John Dutton’s lives. And guess who has not delivered! YELLOWSTONE.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Yellowstone Finally Gets Season 4 Premiere Update, Reveals Fate Of Kevin Costner's John Dutton

At long last, Yellowstone has put a pause on celebrating past seasons' big moments and finally offered an official update about its future, even if the news isn't exactly as specific or as pleasurable as we'd hoped. Paramount Network dropped a brand new Season 4 teaser on its rabid fanbase, which not only offered up our very first look at Season 4 footage of Kevin Costner's John Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler, but also confirmed that audiences will be waiting until the fall to witness the aftermath of Season 3's explosive finale.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Why One Fan Claims Potential Season 4 Premiere Date Is a ‘No Go’

As the month of June scrolls through its final days, fans of the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” are wondering when the new season will begin. Frustration is beginning to mount among “Yellowstone” fans who are eager for the new season to arrive. The source of their frustration isn’t that the season has yet to begin, but the lack of any information regarding season four. The show’s producers have maintained radio silence ever since the third season came to an end. It has sent fans into a tizzy as they dig for any scraps or hints as to when we will get new episodes. Message board sites, like Reddit, have become the headquarters for fans to virtually congregate and speculate. “Yellowstone” watchers share their scraps of information with each other in hopes of confirmation. A recent Reddit post claims the fourth season of “Yellowstone” isn’t premiering anytime soon. The fan shoots down the rumor of an impending July release date.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Could Jen Landon’s Teeter Have a New Partner-in-Crime in Season 4?

“Yellowstone” fans remain on the edges of their seats as a new season of the Paramount Network hit series draws closer. Most thought season four would be on the air by now, but we are still waiting on new episodes. Many fans had June 20, Father’s Day, circled on their calendars as a potential premiere date. The weekend came and went without a peep on when “Yellowstone” might return to our television sets. The latest premiere rumors now have the show starting in the late summer timeframe. It is believed “Yellowstone” would like to avoid direct competition with the summer Olympics, due to start next month. The Olympics will come to a close on August 8 and we could be getting new ‘Yellowstone” episodes shortly after.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV’s 4th of July Every Episode Celebration: How, When to Watch the 3-Season Marathon

If you are looking to catch up or refresh your memory on “Yellowstone” happenings, then you are in luck this Fourth of July. The Paramount Network is running a “Yellowstone” marathon this weekend, starting Saturday. Viewers can watch every episode from the first three seasons of the popular show this weekend. The “Yellowstone” social media account also provides the details on how to watch the marathon. The first episode of the first season is set to air Saturday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy