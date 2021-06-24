Vince Staples announces new graphic novel Limbo Beach

Every week, we tell you about an album we think you need to spend time with. This week’s album is Vince Staples’ self-titled fifth album. The question that has haunted and hung over psychologists, and even students in introductory courses to the field, asks: To what extent does our environment shape or mold us into who we are? It’s the classic debate of nature versus nurture. In Vince Staples’ latest, he unravels the strings that fabricate his origins, balancing across the taut twines to stand across the memories that embody who he is. He explores the relationship between himself and his home, tapping Kenny Beats to assist in the task of unfurling the sounds to his peregrination.