Vince Staples announces new graphic novel Limbo Beach
Staples is joined on writing duties by Bryan Edward Hill (Batman & the Outsiders, Titans) and Chris Robinson (Children of the Atom) with Buster Moody on illustrations. On Z2's website, Limbo Beach is described as an adolescent superhero drama taking place on an abandoned theme park island. "Follow the newest member of the Wunderlosts, a band of misfit teenage raiders, on a journey to discover the truth about the park—and himself—in a tale that is equal parts Lord of the Flies and The Warriors."www.thefader.com
