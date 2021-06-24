Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Vince Staples announces new graphic novel Limbo Beach

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaples is joined on writing duties by Bryan Edward Hill (Batman & the Outsiders, Titans) and Chris Robinson (Children of the Atom) with Buster Moody on illustrations. On Z2's website, Limbo Beach is described as an adolescent superhero drama taking place on an abandoned theme park island. "Follow the newest member of the Wunderlosts, a band of misfit teenage raiders, on a journey to discover the truth about the park—and himself—in a tale that is equal parts Lord of the Flies and The Warriors."

www.thefader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Staples
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Park Island#Graphic Novel#Limbo Beach#Bustermoody#Therealsobreiro#Stockmannate#Skudsmckinley#Batman The Outsiders#Titans#Z2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples Announces New Album Release Date & Tracklist

On Vince Staples' twenty-eighth birthday today, the North Long Beach-based rapper announced his upcoming fourth studio album, self-titled Vince Staples, will be dropping next week. After teasing the project for the last few weeks and releasing his new single "LAW OF AVERAGES," the birthday boy revealed that his full album would be out next week.
Celebritiesrapradar.com

Vince Staples “Are You With That”

With his self-titled album dropping on Friday (Jul. 9), Vince Staples experiments his sound on his new single. Over Kenny Beats and Reske uptempo beat, the Long Beach rapper flexes a lowkey flow and poses a few pyrrhic questions.
MusicNME

Vince Staples releases new song ‘Are You With That?’ ahead of his third studio album

Vince Staples has unveiled another look at his upcoming self-titled album with a new song, ‘Are You With That?’. Issued via Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records, the song follows up ‘Law of Averages’, which was released with the album announcement last month. Since that single, Staples has also unveiled the tracklist of ‘Vince Staples’ – find that below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Vince Staples, Half Waif, Foodman, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Vince Staples, Half Waif, Foodman, Charlotte Day Wilson, Moin, and Koreless. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Vince Staples Releases Self-Titled Album: Listen

Say what you want about Vince Staples outside of the booth – he’s genuinely one of the funniest and most unpredictable rappers ever – but don’t let that mean that you don’t take him seriously as a rapper. His debut album Summertime ’06 took fans’ hearts and since then, project after project, his skill and versatility stands out and delivers.
Musicmxdwn.com

Vince Staples Shares Easygoing New Track “Are You With That?”

Vince Staples has released a new track “Are You With That?” from his self-titled album. The song is produced by long-time collaborator Kenny Beats, along with Reske. This is the 2nd single from his new album, following the release of the laid-back track, “Law of Averages.”. “Are You With That?”...
MusicThe FADER

Watch Vince Staples’s L.A. Leakers freestyle

The 114th episode of the L.A. Leakers freestyle series features Vince Staples, the Long Beach rapper who's dropping his self-titled album on Friday. It's always a joy to hear words from Staples, whether it's in interviews, on Twitter, or in music, and for his appearance on the show Staples delivers a stream of fiery, funny, and emotional bars over Dr. Dre's beat for "Xxplosive" from his album 2001. It's hard to pick a favorite, but when Vince raps "Shorty did the Lil Kim" as he raps about shooting someone, my jaw dropped. Watch above, then listen to the previously released Vince Staples singles "Are You With That?" and "Law of Averages."
Musicearmilk.com

Album Review: Vince Staples — Vince Staples

Vince Staples, the gap-toothed veteran rapper out of Long Beach, is back in a way that is focused and refreshing with his fourth studio album, Vince Staples. His new effort is one of his more personal bodies of work as he follows up his 2018 album, FM! In ten tracks, the self-titled album draws up his innermost self as he learns to deal with his past and progresses into a better future.
MusicComplex

Best New Music This Week: Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, Post Malone, and More

The summer is just getting started, and so are the new music releases. This week, Vince Staples dropped his self-titled album featuring the high-energy highlight “Mhm.” Snoh Alegra and Tyler, the Creator teamed up for their danceable hit “Neon Peach,” from Snoh’s latest project, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies. And Bas teamed up with J. Cole and Lil Tjay for “The Jackie,” while Post Malone flew solo on his braggadocious single “Motley Crew.” There’s also new music from Tinashe, IDK, Nicki Minaj, and more.
MusicComplex

First Impressions of Vince Staples’ New Self-Titled Album

Three years after the release of FM!, he has returned with Vince Staples, a self-titled album executive produced by Kenny Beats. Outside of guest vocals from Fousheé on “Take Me Home,” there aren’t any features on the 10-song project. This is all Vince, and he takes the opportunity to get personal.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Vince Staples shares new song “Are You With That?,” new album out this week

Vince Staples' anticipated Kenny Beats-produced self-titled album arrives this Friday (7/9) via Blacksmith/Motown, and ahead of the release, he shared a second song from it, "Are You With That?". Like lead single "Law of Averages," it's a laid-back, pensive song, and it's great to hear Vince exploring this side of him. Listen below.
Musicwblk.com

Vince Staples, Styles P, IDK and More – New Projects This Week

Another week means a new set of heat to get your vibe right for the weekend. Today (July 9), there's new music from a charismatic and comedic rapper from the West Coast, a veteran MC out of Yonkers, N.Y. and an anecdotal rhymer reppin' the DMV area. Vince Staples drops...
Books & LiteratureSuperHeroHype

Mark Millar Shares Details For His New Graphic Novel, King of Spies

Mark Millar Shares Details For His New Graphic Novel, King of Spies. Earlier this month, Netflix axed Jupiter’s Legacy after a single season. Regardless, this isn’t stopping Mark Millar from churning out the streaming service’s next potential hit. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Millar is making a foray into long-form graphic novel storytelling with King of Spies.
Musicmetalinsider.net

Twelve Foot Ninja to release new album, book, and graphic novel in October; unveil “Start the Fire” video

On Friday (9th), Twelve Foot Ninja surprised us with a brand new single, “Start The Fire,” Now, the group has made a big immersive announcement. On October 15th, the band’s new album, Vengeance, will be released with an accompanying graphic novel titled Vengeance and a book titled, The Wyvern and The Wolf. For more information on the upcoming releases and pre-orders, go to this location. The band has unleashed a video for their new song, “Start the Fire,” to celebrate the Australian metal outfit’s upcoming release.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Vince Staples, Post Malone, & More

While it wasn't a wildly busy week for new music, there were definitely a few quality drops that you may have missed over the weekend. Last week, we were blessed with a new studio album from Vince Staples, a wonderfully produced album from Snoh Aalegra, a fresh full-length project from IDK, the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack, and one-off singles from some of music's biggest names, including Post Malone, J. Cole (who is featured on a new song with Bas and Lil Tjay), and more.
CelebritiesThe FADER

Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album title announced

Steven Victor, manager of late rapper Pop Smoke, shared the title of the rapper's second posthumous album on Sunday: FAITH. Set to drop on July 16, the 17-track album was announced last week along with an official trailer. A tracklist for the project has not yet been released. The rapper's...
Musicvinylmeplease.com

Vince Staples Peers Inward to Find Home

Every week, we tell you about an album we think you need to spend time with. This week’s album is Vince Staples’ self-titled fifth album. The question that has haunted and hung over psychologists, and even students in introductory courses to the field, asks: To what extent does our environment shape or mold us into who we are? It’s the classic debate of nature versus nurture. In Vince Staples’ latest, he unravels the strings that fabricate his origins, balancing across the taut twines to stand across the memories that embody who he is. He explores the relationship between himself and his home, tapping Kenny Beats to assist in the task of unfurling the sounds to his peregrination.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples Shares "ARE YOU WITH THAT" Music Video

Vince Staples is fresh off of the release of his new self-titled album. It's the rapper's first body of work in upwards of three years since dropping FM! It's a succinct 10-songs in total that was led by the singles, "Law Of Averages" and "Are You With That?" The latter served as the second single of the project and now, has a brand new set of visuals. The artsy music video for "Are You With That?" captures cinematic shots of Vince Staples taking on the roles of people in his own neighborhood. It's a Vince Staples world, literally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy