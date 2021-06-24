Know Theatre announces 2021-22 season performance lineup

The Know Theatre will present in-person performances for its 24th season, beginning with two open-air shows before returning to its MainStage theater in Over-the-Rhine. The season – themed as “Myth Breakers and Story Makers” – kicks off with “All’s Faire” by Alexx Rouse and Zach Robinson, with music and lyrics by James Allen. This four-person romp, packed full of music, whimsy and puppets, is a whodunit in the midst of a Renaissance faire. The show will tour unnamed locations around the city July 23-Aug. 8.